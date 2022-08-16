10-day trip shows how unity and inclusion is possible.

In May, we had the great pleasure of going to Israel and the Palestinian Territories with a group of students from Wayne State University on Hillel of Metro Detroit’s Fact Finders Trip. It was nothing short of amazing. Going in, one of us was nervous, and the other did not have many expectations.

Why was one of us nervous? Growing up Jewish, and having learned one perspective of the conflict, I never knew there could be another perspective until I made it to college. There, I had the opportunity to befriend Arabs, Muslims and Palestinians. We had beautiful conversations, but I also experienced a lot of backlash. I met people who wanted to assume an opinion of me before getting to know me. It was a really difficult pill to swallow and dulled my excitement for the trip.

Within a day, any fears and concerns faded. From start to finish, our schedule was packed with educational programs and activities that took us from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to Rawabi and Bethlehem, along with some home hospitality in our Partnership region.

We met with Arab Muslims, Arab Christians, Arab Israelis, Jewish Israelis, religious Jews, secular Jews, journalists, scholars and activists. These titles are not mutually exclusive, and that is the beauty of Israel. Hearing from an Israeli Arab journalist, who was born to a Palestinian mother and spent his life in Israel, he explained how the media warps the truth and divides people.

Developing relationships and connecting during this 10-day excursion was amazing and something we will always cherish. Having the ability to make connections and discuss difficult topics with people who were random to us just a few days prior was surreal.

Everyone was able to have a mature conversation about this very complex and sensitive issue. Throughout the trip, despite having some pro-Israel, some pro-Palestine and some pro-both sides, we never found there to be tension or conflict amongst the group.

Overall, this was a great trip that included a plethora of valuable experiences that were educational, fun and allowed us to meet new people whom we had been going to school with for three years. Those who took part on this trip came out of it for the better and were able to appreciate the educational aspects and open themselves up to learning more about the conflict.

At the beginning of the trip, we were told that the goal was to leave with more questions than when we came. Safe to say, that was the case.

Tania Miller and Benji Rosenberg, both of Detroit, will be seniors at Wayne State University this fall.