Starting in September, JFamily Detroit is working to bring 40 families together with a new program called Sharing Shabbat. The organization says it’s a yearlong program for families with children ages 0-8.

“Your family will participate in monthly Shabbat experiences as you build relationships with families and learn how to celebrate Shabbat in your home,” JFamily Detroit explains.

The community organization is welcoming families who are new to town, interfaith families and families looking to make new connections.

Some of the programming includes an opening Shabbat dinner and closing Havdalah celebration, two art workshops with local artist Gail Kaplan, a virtual challah baking experience and more.

The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 22. For more information and to apply, contact Shoshana Fain, Jfamily Director of Programming and Engagement, at sfain@jccdet.org.