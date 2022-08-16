Michigan State University is the next stop in Berke’s academic career.

Playing No. 1 singles on a high school tennis team is a tough job.

It means facing the other team’s best singles player in every match.

Lindsay Berke held that role in her four years on the North Farmington girls tennis team. Well, three years. Her sophomore season in 2020 was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berke was 11-8 as a junior and 6-9 as a senior this past spring. Those numbers don’t tell the story of her time at North Farmington.

She graduated with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. She had a weighted 4.1 GPA as a senior.

“Graduating with a 4.0 GPA was a goal,” she said.

North Farmington girls tennis coach Andre Dupret said Berke’s athleticism and mental fortitude were her strongest attributes on the court during her days on the Raiders team.

“Lindsay never gave up when she was down in a match,” Dupret said. “She always had positive body language. You could never count her out.”

Berke served as a team co-captain as a junior and senior, selected by her teammates.

“Lindsay wasn’t just a leader for our team on the court,” Dupret said. “She was a great role model who always made it a point to welcome new players to our program.”

Berke said the welcoming happened to her when she was a freshman, so she felt it was important to return the favor.

The team often did a couple minutes of meditation before practices during Berke’s junior season. The idea came from Dupret, a school psychologist.

Berke helped lead those sessions with the other captains, drawing on her own experience with meditation.

“It was mainly imagery when we did meditation that season. Closing your eyes and picturing yourself on the court, doing what you need to do to win,” she said. “I’m a firm believer in meditation.”

Berke maintained her perfect GPA and devoted the in-season and off-season time needed to play tennis at a high level while holding down a part-time job the last two years as a curb runner for takeout and now a hostess at Stage Deli in West Bloomfield Township.

“It took determination and time management for Lindsay to achieve what she did in high school,” Dupret said.

Michigan State University is the next stop in Berke’s academic career.

The 17-year-old doesn’t have an occupation in mind yet. Competitive tennis is definitely in her rearview mirror.

“I’ve always considered tennis more of a hobby than a career,” she said. “I’m sad that my days as a high school tennis player are over — the competition and bonding with my teammates were great — but it’s on to bigger and better things.”

