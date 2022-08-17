Her latest project involves organizing with other local parents through Moms Demand Action, a national grassroots organization whose focus is protecting people from gun violence.

Detroit Jews for Justice (DJJ) nominated Ronit Wagman of Huntington Woods as Volunteer of the Week for her canvassing efforts for Reproductive Freedom for All, the campaign to amend the Michigan constitution.

“She canvassed tirelessly all the way up until the last day of signature collection and single- handedly got more signatures than any other leader in our organization,” said Elijah Silver, organizer for Campaigns and Education with DJJ.

Wagman says since she has moved from working for a trade book publisher to working independently as an editorial consultant, she now has more flexibility with her time, which allows her to be actively involved in the community.

“It’s been a gratifying and empowering experience to turn my despair into action and to meet other people who share similar values,” Wagman said.

She says she wouldn’t be able to take such an active role in the community if it weren’t for the support of her husband, Eric Wagman, who shares responsibility caring for their two children, Finn, 7, and Jake, 4.

Her latest project involves organizing with other local parents through Moms Demand Action, a national grassroots organization whose focus is protecting people from gun violence.

“Right now, we’re speaking to the Berkley School District about adopting a gun safety resolution and providing parents with gun safety information as part of the annual school registration process, like many other districts have done since the Oxford school shooting,” Wagman explained.

The inspiration for Wagman’s activism and volunteer work comes from her mom, Marcy Feldman. “My mom has held a lot of leadership positions in the Jewish community and, because of her interest in helping people, she founded an amazing nonprofit called the Friends of Pasteur School Detroit to support the students at her former elementary school, particularly the families living below the poverty line,” said Wagman. “She also conceived of it as a way for white alums like her to connect with the Black alums they lost touch with after elementary school.”

Wagman says seeing her mom take initiative throughout the community made her want to step up and make a difference. Now Wagman encourages others who have the time to use their voice when they can.

“I’m excited to get more involved in DJJ, which is committed to addressing problems of racial and economic justice at a local level. It’s been a really nice experience so far.”

