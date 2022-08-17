“She was so modest, but she did things that set the table for the future. She seeded the way for Jews to share their history and heritage so everyone could better understand the Jewish experience in America, particularly Michigan.”

Judith Levin Cantor was a noted Jewish historian, curator and author, an inspirational community leader and the devoted matriarch of a large and loving family with branches across the world. A fourth-generation Detroiter, Judy passed away on July 26, 2022, in Issaquah, Wash., where she resided for the past four years. She was 93.

Judy was a leader in the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan (JHSM), serving as president and longtime editor of the annual journal, Michigan Jewish History. She brought new life to the organization and was instrumental in developing the award-winning youth bus tours of historic Jewish Detroit.

According to JHSM President Jeannie Weiner, “Judy was our bedrock — a past president, a constant cheerleader and supporter, the person behind the historic markers across the state of Michigan, and the power behind our endowment.”

Judy was also the author of Jews in Michigan: Discovering the Peoples of Michigan (2001) and wrote numerous articles for a variety of publications.

Judy was born in Detroit in 1928, the daughter of Professor Samuel and Lillian (Keidan) Levin and the granddaughter of Rabbi Judah Leib Levin. She adored her three much-older siblings, Joe, Miriam and Herb, and enjoyed tagging along on their teenage adventures. Like many children and teens raised during the Depression and WWII, she assumed responsibilities at a young age and became resourceful as a result.

At 16, Judy graduated Central High School and attended the University of Michigan, studying English and history. Seeking adventure, she moved to Washington, D.C., and took a teaching job in a rural Maryland high school. She faced down the challenges of antisemitism and sexism with the same determination she displayed throughout her life.

In a D.C. ice cream parlor she met Bernard Cantor, her husband and helpmate for 71 years. The couple moved to Detroit, where they got married and raised five children. In the early years, they managed to have fun on a small budget, swimming and camping and taking car trips to visit Bernard’s parents in New York.

Judy was fearless, willing to step up when needed regardless of the situation. During a teaching stint in Israel, she refused to come home when war broke out, insisting on staying in the bomb shelters with the children to hold their hands and offer comfort.

“She taught us to live with strength and fire,” said her granddaughter, Lani.

As her large extended family scattered across the globe, Judy was the bond that held them together. Her annual Passover seders became gigantic family reunions, attended by relatives from places throughout the country and the world.

“She saw family as the integral link between the past, the present and the future, the way of acknowledging and respecting where we came from and passing on the traditions and values to future generations,” said her son, Glenn.

Passion for History

After the children were grown, Judy attended graduate school at Wayne State University, earning a certificate in archiving. She pursued her longtime passion for Jewish history, curating historical exhibits for museums, hospitals and synagogues, many of which traveled around the state.

As well as her work with the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan, Judy was an active member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, where she created an extensive archive of historical information and personal memorabilia for the synagogue’s 120th anniversary celebration in 1981.

In addition to serving on several boards, Judy received many honors, including the State of Michigan “First Lady of Michigan” award in 1987, the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan’s Leonard N. Simons History Award in 1998, the Eight Over Eighty Award from Jewish Senior Life of Metro Detroit in 2010 and the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Her tireless work was never about her,” said Judy’s niece Peggy Daitch. “She was so modest, but she did things that set the table for the future. She seeded the way for Jews to share their history and heritage so everyone could better understand the Jewish experience in America, particularly Michigan.”

Judith Levin Cantor is survived by her husband, Bernard; children, Glenn (Inge Eriks), Cliff (Pauline), Jim (Susan), Mark (Karen) and the late Ellen Cantor; grandchildren, Lani (Stig Vatland), Alida (Travis Pritchard), Clara (Juliette Larmier), Dan (Anna), Emma (Josiah Brown), Tilly (Tadd Pearson), Lauren, Brian and Erica; great-grandchildren, Lily, Kai, Arthur, Leo, Luca, Max and Aya and a world of colleagues and friends.

Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Judith Levin Cantor may be made to American Technion Society, supporting mental health telemedicine for Technion students, 55 East 59th St., New York, NY 10022, (212) 407-6300, ats.org; or Jewish Historical Society of Michigan, 33228 W, 12 Mile, #349, Farmington Hills, MI 48332, (248) 915-0114, michjewishhistory.org/donate/tribute-donation. Arrangements were by Ira Kaufman Chapel.