The JN is planning a feature story about members of Detroit’s and Michigan’s Jewish Community who own cool cars for the September 15 issue.

This is the season of car cruises, the Woodward Dream Cruise and the upcoming North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sept. 14-25. So, we thought this is a perfect time to write about readers who own specialty cars and trucks: antiques, muscle cars, exotic foreign cars, race cars or anything a bit different from your work transportation.

The JN is planning a feature story about members of Detroit’s and Michigan’s Jewish Community who own cool cars for the September 15 issue.

If you have such an automobile and would like to tell your story, contact Mike Smith, Alene and Graham Landeau Archivist at the Detroit Jewish New Foundation by September 5 at msmith@djnfoundation.org.

Upon receiving your e-mail, Mike will contact you with several questions for the story.

We will also require a good resolution photo of you and your “Baby” (your car) for publication.

Happy Motoring!