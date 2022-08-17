Over the past 10 years, Young Israel of Southfield has attracted 50 young families to move into its congregational neighborhood.

In 1971, a group of friends formed a weekly minyan, taking turns meeting at each other’s houses. Eventually, that minyan took up residence at Leonard Elementary School and then at Stevenson Elementary School and became Young Israel of Southfield.

After six years, a house standing on the current shul property became the next davening site. Rabbi Samuel Prero and President Abe Selesny were the congregation’s first leaders.

The shul received its official Young Israel charter in June 1973. When it became apparent that the house would not suffice, the 17 member families raised money to begin design and construction of a new building, which was dedicated in 1977.

In 1983, the shul hired its first permanent, full-time rabbi, Elimelech Goldberg, who founded and now leads the nonprofit Kids Kicking Cancer. He is now Rabbi Emeritus.

The synagogue, at 27705 Lahser Road, is about a mile from Congregation Shaarey Zedek. Rabbi Yechiel Morris became head rabbi of YIS in 2002.

By the end of the 1980s, frequent discussions of enlarging the shul reached the action stage. The congregation added a multipurpose room to the north end of the building, which would be dedicated to the memory of Stephen Levitz.

“They wanted to create an Orthodox synagogue here in this neighborhood, and they worked really hard,” Rabbi Morris said. “When you go through our building, it’s sort of like a patchwork quilt. It’s not a building that was created all at once. Over the years, different parts have been added. It reflects the beauty of the contributions of the members. Everyone has done their part to create the community we have today.”

YIS has about 130 families who are not only members, but also all live in the neighborhood within a mile radius of the synagogue. “It’s in a wonderful neighborhood, a really nice place to raise children,” Rabbi Morris said.

Many services take place throughout the week, and programs take place in the synagogue and at people’s homes.

Children Are the Focus

“On Shabbos, when it comes alive, there’s probably about 130-140 children from birth to teenagers who are members of the synagogue and are really the focus,” Rabbi Morris said. “The children are primary in terms of everything we do within the synagogue.”

YIS has a learning program with parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren. In summer months, they do something similar in the park next to the synagogue. On Sunday mornings in the summer, the kids all congregate at the synagogue, coming straight from davening with breakfast afterwards.

“It’s vibrant, it’s alive and while it always was strong, things really picked up in the last 10 years,” Rabbi Morris said. “We made a concerted effort to say we have a great community here and let’s try to market it in Detroit and beyond. Within the last 10 years or so, we’ve had about 50 young families move in. It’s beautiful to see.”

YIS recently renovated its sanctuary, which will be called the Gonik Family Sanctuary because of that family’s commitment to the project. It will be dedicated in autumn with a date to be decided.

At its core, prayer services, davening and Torah classes are what YIS offers, but social get-togethers are key as well.

“We started this monthly men’s get-together where there’s a barbecue and there’s always a guest speaker. We do something similar for women’s programming, including a wonderful Sisterhood with tons of social programming taking place,” Rabbi Morris said.

YIS does not have a religious school. Almost all the children in the synagogue attend full-time day school, with over 80% attending Farber Hebrew Day School and some attending Yeshiva Beth Yehudah and Hillel Day School.

In addition to being the full-time rabbi, Rabbi Morris also teaches a couple of classes a day at Farber.

“A strength of the community is that if I’m away for a weekend, everything runs smoothly,” Rabbi Morris said. “We have members who can give classes. I can ask someone to give the sermon. It’s a team effort.

“One of the most beautiful things about our community is that people will come over to you and welcome you, thank you for coming,” he added. “You’ll get invitations for meals; people send any help and assistance. We know one another, and we’re always happy to have more people join us, whether permanently as members or just for the morning or evening.”