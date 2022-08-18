All are welcome at a free panel discussion and resource fair on Aug. 31.

Jewish Family Service’s We Need to Talk program, a community-wide youth mental health initiative, and the Jamie Daniels Foundation will present a candid look at drug addiction in the Jewish community, Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts inside the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield.

Like society at large, Jewish families are grappling with how to understand, face and live with addiction. Community advocates will share stories and insights that explore the devastating impact of addiction and the path to recovery.

According to event organizer and panel moderator Sam Dubin, “This panel has the potential to open the eyes of our community members — particularly parents who are concerned about their teenagers and young adults. We need to have these difficult conversations because the lives of our loved ones depend on it.”

Everyone age 13+ is welcome to attend. An addiction-help resource fair and kosher refreshments will follow the panel. The panel discussion will also be on Zoom for those unable to attend in person.

Panelists include Lisa Kaplan, LMSW, program coordinator of Maplegrove Community Education, Henry Ford Health; Lisa Daniels-Goldman, parent and co-founder and trustee of the Jamie Daniels Foundation; Sue Berlin, parent and local community advocate; and Brian Abel, a recovering addict. Dubin, assistant director of JCRC/AJC, is serving as moderator.

Other community partners include the Daniel B. Sobel Friendship House and the Jewish Addiction Resource Alliance.

Learn more about addiction in our community, find recovery resources and have your most pressing questions answered. Register at jewishdetroit.org/addiction.

Submitted by the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit.