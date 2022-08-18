Jeff Ellis gets inducted into the Michigan Senior Olympics Hall of Fame on Aug. 20.

Mike Hartman couldn’t have a better weightlifting role model than Jeff Ellis.

That’s Jeff Ellis, the soon-to-be inductee into the Michigan Senior Olympics Hall of Fame (Aug. 20) and winner of 19 gold medals in the 21 times he’s competed in the Michigan Senior Olympics.

Hartman, 62, a podiatrist from Bloomfield Hills, and Ellis, 63, a certified public accountant from West Bloomfield, are longtime friends and workout partners.

At Ellis’ urging, Hartman competed in weightlifting at the Michigan Senior Olympics earlier this year and won a gold medal in the age 60-64 heavyweight (230-245-pound) division with a 285-pound bench press.

Hartman also won a Michigan Senior Olympics gold medal in the age 55-59 heavyweight division in 2019 with a 265-pound bench press, and a silver medal in 2019 in shot put.

“Jeff got me into competing in weightlifting at the Michigan Senior Olympics. He said there’s no way I’d lose,” Hartman said. “Competing in weightlifting is tough for me because I get nervous. Jeff doesn’t.

“He’s an inspiration to me because of everything he’s gone through,” Hartman said, noting Ellis is a colon cancer survivor and has overcome several injuries in his journey to the Michigan Senior Olympics Hall of Fame.

Richard Hartman, Mike Hartman’s father, was a state champion and nationally ranked squash player.