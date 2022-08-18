The group watched three scenes from the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney Plus and evaluated them as historic Torah scholars would have.

On Wednesday, July 27, 20 young adults gathered at Bamboo Royal Oak for The Well’s event “The Torah of Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh led the group discussion about the famous debates between Torah scholars Hillel and Shammai, who are not unlike the Light and Dark sides of the Star Wars universe.

The group also learned about the Pardes method of analyzing Torah, a Hebrew acronym that prompts the reader to ask four questions: Peshat: What’s going on? Remez: What is this really getting at? Derash: What do you think? Sod: What is the lesson?

With this perspective, the group watched three scenes from the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney Plus and evaluated them as historic Torah scholars would have.

Everyone wrapped up the evening with a few playful fights with inflatable lightsabers and raffled off some unique Star Wars merchandise.

Photos and story provided by The Well.