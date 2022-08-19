Discussion at the lunch ranged from favorite teachers like Rhoda Thatch and Rabbi Jacob Segal, to subjects of study like the 8 Steps on the Ladder of Charity.

Some of them started studying at Adas Shalom Religious School in 1955, according to an article in the Jewish News archives. Others joined the group when it was time to prepare for confirmation in 1965.

Regardless of how long they’d been together at the synagogue on Curtis at Stoepel in Detroit, the bonds forged back then were sweet and strong enough to bring seven together — and one by Zoom — for a reunion luncheon Aug. 4 in Bloomfield Township.

Andi Kahn Wolfe was one of those confirmands, and she hosted the luncheon for her old friends and classmates at her home, filled with Jewish art from around the world. The group was organized by Doris Rubenstein, now of Minneapolis.

Laughs abounded when memories arose regarding the confirmation ceremony itself. Doris Rubenstein and Cookie Farber Markowitz had unknowingly competed for the same solo song as part of the ceremony’s cantata, “Torah, America and Human Rights” written by Rabbi Segal. Others were glad that they didn’t get a solo! Still, the group sang parts of those songs and recalled the beautiful music in the processional and recessional.

The group had one other reunion over the years. Only a few are still members of Adat Shalom, but all who attended are engaged in synagogue life, a legacy of their confirmation experience.