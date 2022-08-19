Jeff London writes about his connection to Camp Michigania.

In these days of COVID and climate change, the concept of a life-altering moment takes on an ominous tone. But back in simpler times, in the early ’80s, when we were growing our young family on Wayland in Southfield, we had a life-altering moment without realizing its significance.

Our neighbors, Sue and Sandy, drove up on a summer afternoon in whatever pre-dated the SUV or minivan and began to unpack their family and belongings from a week’s vacation. Being neighborly and a bit nosy, my wife and I asked, “Where ya’ been?” Our neighbors (now life-long friends) proceeded to tell us about their week at a family camp for University of Michigan alumni “up north” near Boyne City.

Camp Michigania ran all summer, but each family signed up for only a week. There were activities for kids and adults in a beautiful rustic setting, where families stayed in cabins, shared with other families. It sounded interesting to us. And from such mundane neighborly conversation an amazing tradition that has had a deep impact on our family was born.

If you are lucky enough to be able to have the time and resources for a summer family vacation, around here you’ve got quite a few choices. If you’re very lucky, you have a family cabin near a lake, so you can make multiple trips through the whole year. But, if you’re like most of us, your precious one-week summer vacation requires planning and thought. You may wish to explore the beauty of Michigan and surrounding areas by going to different locations with your family each year. Another option is to find a “happy place” for you and your family and keep going back there year after year. You will miss out on many of the beautiful vistas in our summer water wonderland in exchange for the sense of tradition that comes with a return to the familiar.

Our Happy Place

We went to Camp Michigania the next year and, despite the lack of creature comforts, we just fell in love with the beautiful setting of cabins, grass and trees and sandy roads (leading to sand in your shoes, in beds and in unmentionable body parts) around the fabulously blue Walloon Lake.

We loved how our kids had their own activities led by counselors, which freed up moms and dads to have time to do their own things, from tennis to sailing to biking to arts and crafts during the day. And then we would come together as a family for meals and activities together in the late afternoon and early evening. After our first week at camp, I wrote my first of maybe a hundred song parodies, this one to the tune of “Bye Bye Love” (“Bye Bye home, Bye bye dull routine, Hello air that’s clean!”). We were hooked. We couldn’t wait until the next summer!

We began a pattern of attending camp each year with a few friends who also brought their kids. Some of our traveling companions went only for a year or two and then opted out of camp to seek out venues with more creature comforts. But a few of our best friends and their families, like us, chose to come back year after year.

We found ourselves feeling like a part of a new extended family. After a few years, we found a certain week where we just fit in the best … and we became fourth-week campers “for life.” There were always a few newbies who joined us every year as well as some transplanted folks from other weeks. But we dyed-in-the- wool fourth-weekers felt like a big family — one week a year.

Hence the title of this piece … “Brigadoon” … like the village that came alive once every hundred years to Lerner and Loewe’s tunes, Michigania only really exists for us for one week a year. But what a week!

Camp came with a basic schedule that shifted only slightly through the years. Most activities were expected for a family camp: introductions at the flag pole, lunch and dinner menus tied to certain days of the week, water balloon tosses and three-legged races, a fun final day sailing regatta and a final night variety show.

We began establishing our own rituals. An impromptu singalong on a front porch morphed into a well-attended first night singalong in the south camp gazebo, lit by lights strung by our fellow campers, complete with a printed book of songs we love to sing in a large-print edition (which sure has helped as we are getting older).

Golf outings led to a golf tournament for all levels of golfers from experts to total duffers who only play once a year. Petoskey stone polishing turned into a group of campers singing “Rock-apella” parodies as they polished stones side by side, such as “I am your rock” and “God bless rock polishing.” Our camp friend Roger began creating sand sculptures every day, until he was dubbed “The Sandman.”

Time With Family

But mainly, camp consists of the gift of time with our kids. We watched our kids grow up at camp, being able to run free! (Kids get an “H” on their camp badge when they were able to find their home cabin on their own.) And we all get to define our own version of fun, including many conversations, glasses of wine on a porch, Boggle and Cribbage games on the beach.

And on the last night of camp, there was an always funny, sometimes poignant variety show to laugh and sing and kvell about each year’s week at Michigania and how it was “the best ever” (because of or in spite of the weather).

For our family, camp became much more than a one-week-a-year thing. We talked about preparing for camp from January to July, and then we processed camp from July through December. Through spending time at camp together, our kids became much closer to our friends’ kids. We also visited during the year with a few camp friends who lived nearby.

When our kids began seriously dating, one of the key criteria for a potential mate was whether he or she liked Michigania. Their first week at camp with our family was definitely a test. Luckily, each of my three kids have spouses who seem to love camp. And for the past 15 years, we have been able to experience camp with our grandchildren.

We recalled our early years at Michigania, when we watched larger extended families enjoy camp together, taking up multiple cabins. And now, we have seen and become them. We are the grandmas and grandpas trying to keep up with the rest of our family. We get to see our grandkids spending special time with their cousins. And, more often, we are happy to just sit on the porch and watch our kids and grandkids put down their cell phones and just run and play together. Now that’s a kvellable moment!

This is not a travelogue or an ad for Camp Michigania. I have talked with many friends about their wonderful yearly vacations on “This or That” Lake. And many of our other friends prefer to make memories with their family by exploring the beauty of Michigan, often extending into Canada and neighboring states, depending on the price of gas. Every lake, city or small town has its own special charm. Your family’s Brigadoon might be the excitement of a yearly road trip to who knows where.

As someone who talked with children and parents for a living, I can assure you that what kids consistently remember are the times your family spends together. In a world where we continue to experience so much angst and anxiety, we all need our own version of Brigadoon to help us remember what is truly precious and important about our lives here in Michigan.

HINT: It’s not on a cell phone; instead, it may be on a front or back porch, a million miles from home but actually not that far away.