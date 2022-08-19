This event will provide 1,000 Detroit families with everything needed for a delicious Labor Day weekend BBQ.

Higher Hopes! is once again partnering with Famous Dave’s BBQ and Applebaum Family Philanthropy for a Labor Day BBQ on Friday, Sept. 2. This event will provide 1,000 Detroit families with everything needed for a delicious Labor Day weekend BBQ, including meat, spices, sauces, sides and watermelon.

In addition, each family will be provided with an “essentials kit” containing hygiene and personal products to help kids get ready for the start of the school year.

“This event was very popular in 2021, and we’re very happy to bring it back in 2022,” says Bill Birndorf, founder of Higher Hopes! “As always, with any big event like this, it’s volunteers who make the difference. We’re asking the community to support us by giving a couple hours of their time to help assemble and pass out the meals and essentials kits. Interested people can email volunteer@higherhopesdetroit.org to get involved. The Famous Dave’s mascot Wilbur may be making an appearance.”

Birndorf adds, “We rely solely on donations to support the families in our program. To that end, Famous Dave’s, Applebaum Family Philanthropy and anonymous donors will be matching all donations made in August up to $50,000. This will help us buy all the items needed for our annual Thanksgiving meal donations. Tax-deductible donations can be made by visiting higherhopesdetroit.org/donation.”

Approximately 1.4 million people struggle with hunger and food insecurities in the state of Michigan, with approximately 400,000 of those people being children. Hungry families are forced to make difficult choices each month, between paying for food and paying for transportation, medical care, housing and utilities. With its expansive growth over the years, Higher Hopes! has distributed close to 2.5 million pounds of food, with plans in place to increase that number in 2022.

Higher Hopes! is an agency partner of Gleaners Food Bank and, through its mobile pantry platform, has been able to distribute thousands of meal kits containing 35-45 pounds of food every month to families who have children enrolled in the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership Programs throughout Southeastern Michigan. Recipients are Metro Detroit- area families with children enrolled in these programs; to qualify, the family’s income must be equal to or below the poverty line.

The Higher Hopes! mission statement is: To inspire independence, relieve food anxiety, and encourage family meals together by providing a bounty of food in nutritious, multiple-meal food kits throughout the year. Corporate and individual contributions are always welcome and can be made at higherhopesdetroit.org or at the Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Higher-Hopes/351220508366604.

