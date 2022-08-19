She was concerned about everyone’s well-being and showed the same respect to a salesclerk as she did to the leader of a country.

The life of Ann (Hannah) Newman would make a fascinating historical novel, the story of a plucky heroine from a Polish shtetl who became a groundbreaking entrepreneur, an avid Zionist, a generous benefactor to Jewish causes local and worldwide, and the matriarch of a large and loving family. Ann Newman, who lived in Oak Park, passed away on July 31, 2022, at the age of 94.

Ann was born in 1928 in a small Polish town, the youngest of Risha and Aaron Eliezer Rosen’s three children. Their father operated a mill and lumber yard, and their mother’s job as a seamstress required her to be away for months at a time. Consequently, Ann learned at a young age to be resilient and self-sufficient, skills that served her well throughout her life.

To escape the (growing) antisemitism, her father immigrated to Palestine in 1931. When Ann and her brothers joined him in 1936, they moved to Tel Aviv. She felt an immediate connection with Israel and became a member of Betar, a Revisionist Zionist youth movement.

When both of her brothers were incarcerated in Kenya and Jerusalem, the injustice motivated her to join the Irgun, Israel’s paramilitary underground organization.

After high school, Ann became a secretary for the chief of staff of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces). During this time, she met a dashing American pilot named Rudolph “Rudy” Newman, a Detroiter who was volunteering in the unit that later became Israel’s first air force.

The two were married in 1949 and returned to Detroit when their oldest son Gene was 2. Reluctant to see her leave, her family prayed for a guardian angel to guide her way.

Their hopes were realized when Ann was hired as a janitor earning $1.05 an hour for the Frank W. Kerr company, a pharmaceutical wholesaler owned by Bill Davidson, renowned philanthropist, businessman and owner of the Detroit Pistons.

As a result of her strong work ethic and natural business savvy, she earned her boss’s trust and respect and advanced through the company quickly, becoming head buyer and then general manager. In 1974 she was appointed president and CEO and became majority owner in the mid-2000s.

In 1972, she became part owner of the Pistons and a board member of The Palace Foundation.

Frank W. Kerr became the fourth-largest private independent drug wholesaler in the country, due in large part to her innovative programs that brought in major drug chains such as Kmart, Arbor and Meijer.

She established NoviXus Pharmacy Services in 2014, Michigan’s first totally automated prescription fulfillment center.

In addition to being the head of a successful company, she was a respected leader in her field. She was a trusted adviser to colleagues across the country, an expert witness in Congressional hearings on the emerging drug wholesale industry and the first woman elected to the board of directors of the National Wholesale Drug Association.

“She never stopped innovating and building, and she led by example,” said Gene.

While building a career, she and Rudy raised three sons, and she took great pride as her sons married and her family grew to include 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Family was all-important to Ann, and weekly Shabbos dinners were a cherished tradition. Around the table, she enjoyed talking about her early years in the shtetl and explaining how the hardships she faced crystallized her lifelong commitment to Judaism and the state of Israel.

She had a special relationship with each grandchild, and they adored spending time with her.

“Safta was the matriarch, the one who imprinted on us the values of hard work, who taught us doing it the right way matters,” wrote her grandson Jesse.

Ann’s financial success allowed her to fulfill the Jewish mitzvah of tzedakah (charity), and she contributed generously to many organizations and causes dear to her heart. Jewish education was of utmost importance to Ann, and she supported local day schools such as Hillel, Frankel Jewish Academy and especially Yeshiva Beth Yehudah, who honored her with the Golden Torah Award.

Ann made her mark on many other organizations, including Yad Ezra, Keter Torah, Shaarey Zedek and the Holocaust Foundation. She was a life member of Hadassah and ORT. She helped many people anonymously, the highest form of Jewish charity.

“She believed in giving tzedakeh to every person who asks because you don’t want to overlook someone who really needs it,” said her son Rob.

While she loved this country and the opportunities it gave her, Israel was always in her heart. She was a founding member of the Michigan chapter of Friends of the IDF and remained active with the organization for many years.

Ann related to Jews of all denominations and was a great supporter of the local Orthodox community. She was intuitive and resourceful, refusing to accept that something could not be done. She was concerned about everyone’s well-being and showed the same respect to a salesclerk as she did to the leader of a country.

“We had a front-row seat to the greatest show on Earth,” said her youngest son Bill.

She did not consider herself a feminist. She was an excellent woman.

Ann Newman is survived by her sons, Eugene (Robin) Newman, Robert (Judy) Newman and William (Natalie) Newman; grand-children, Michael, Sarah (Timothy), Samuel (Summer), Jesse (Eileen), Elizabeth (Bobby), Daniel (Natashya), Benjamin, Jeremiah, Abigail, Rachel (Carly), Jacob (Vera), Aaron (Elisheva), Shoshanah (Yedidya), Caitlin, Eli (Olivia), Josh (Ettie) and Jonah (Kaitlyn); 26 great-grandchildren and a world of friends.

She was the wife of the late Rudolph Newman and the sister of the late Pesach (Doris) Rosen and the late Yitzchak (Mirale) Rosen.

Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery in Birmingham. Contributions in memory of Ann may be made to Yeshiva Beth Yehuda, P. O. Box 2044, Southfield, MI 48037, (248) 557- 6750, detroityeshiva.org; Hebrew Benevolent Society, 26640 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI 48237, (248) 543-1622 hebrewmemorial.org; or Friends of Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), P. O. Box 999, Walled Lake, MI 48390, (248) 926-4110/4111, fidf.org or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.