Harlene Winnick Appelman, a Jewish educator who for more than 15 years led The Covenant Foundation, died Thursday. She was 75.

“An extraordinary and visionary leader, Harlene guided the Foundation from 2005-2021 by shining a light on dedicated and talented Jewish educators and supporting their bold and innovative ideas,” the Board and staff of The Covenant Foundation said in a statement, mourning her passing. “Her fierce commitment to this work made an indelible mark on the field, as she raised the bar for what outstanding Jewish education looks like. As one of the Foundation’s three inaugural Covenant Award recipients, Harlene understood first-hand the importance of such recognition and her generosity of spirit provided sustenance to any and all who came into her orbit.”

Her career as a Jewish educator began in 1982 when she was appointed director of Family Life Education at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, where she developed such programs as “Shabbat in a Box” and “So You Want to be a Jewish Parent.”

She went on to hold positions of leadership at the Fresh Air Society of Detroit, Detroit’s Jewish Community Centers, the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, and more.

Harlene Appleman was the wife of 38 years of Henry Appelman. Sister of Fern Sabian (Michael Sabian). Cherished mother of Gabriel “Gabi” Adiv, Avishai “Avi” Adiv (Vera Zolotaryova), and Naomi Adiv (Elliot Leffler), and Avery Appelman (Cindi Tarshis) and Brett Appelman. Loving Bubbie of Eli Adiv, Nava Leffler, Razia Adiv, Lillianna Appelman, Branson Appelman, Harper Appelman, and Oxford Appelman. Funeral services 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Beth Israel Congregation, 2000 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor. Interment at Washtenong Memorial Park, Ann Arbor. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com The Ira Kaufman Chapel 18325 W. Nine Mile Rd. Southfield, MI 48075.

The JN will be publishing an expanded obituary soon.