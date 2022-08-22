The event encourages parents to bring their kids to shul for davening and a breakfast sponsored by members of the community.

Young Israel of Southfield (YIS) kicked off its series of Shacharis, Shmear and Sweets events in July. The event encourages parents to bring their kids to shul for davening and a breakfast sponsored by members of the community.

YIS member Marganit Weinberg says the series of events began after Rabbi Yechiel Morris asked the congregation for new ways to encourage families to come to shul.

“Shacharis, Shmear and Sweets was inspired by a similar type of event that Farber Hebrew Day school has,” Weinberg says. “Since school is out for the summer, we thought this would be a great way to continue bringing the community together.”

Shacharis, Shmear and Sweets continues to run throughout the summer. Babysitting is available for children ages 5 and under for those who need it so they can participate.

Weinberg says they’ve had a successful turnout so far and that it’s a great way to get kids excited about going to shul with their parents. “It’s just really nice to see people back together again. And the kids love it, so that’s huge for the synagogue — and for me.”

Photography by Young Israel of Southfield.