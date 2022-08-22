All the proceeds are used to support the volunteer and social advocacy efforts of the organization in metro Detroit.

Fall Showcase at Council Re|Sale, the Berkley thrift store operated by National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan, will be held on Sunday Aug. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. The newest women’s and men’s fall fashion and accessories will be available. VIP Early Entry, from 10 a.m. to noon, is available for a fee of $25; pre-registration is by calling the store at (248) 548-6664.

Council Re|Sale is one of the oldest thrift stores in Metro Detroit and is known for its designer wear at bargain prices, plus casual clothing, workwear, shoes, accessories and home decor. All the proceeds are used to support the volunteer and social advocacy efforts of the organization in metro Detroit.

During Fall Showcase there are two extra special sales: Thursday, Aug. 25, 75 percent of all clothing and Friday, Aug. 26, $20 Fill-A-Bag Sale.