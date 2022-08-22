The JN’s William Davidson Digital Archive has been updated with more pages and a refreshed website.

We have some good news from the Detroit Jewish News Foundation that we’d like to share with you. The Foundation is the owner and publisher of the Detroit Jewish News and home to the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History.

First, in our efforts to continually improve the Jewish News Foundation website, it has been upgraded to be more visually appealing and for easier navigation. See the revisions for yourself at djnfoundation.org.

In addition, the Foundation website is the main portal to the William Davidson Digital Archive. Recently, there was a significant enhancement to the database — every page of every issue from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Detroit Jewish News was added to the Archive. The Archive now holds more than 340,000 pages in its database. It is one of the best online newspaper archives in America and one of the leading archives for English-language Jewish publications.

The Davidson Digital Archive is also a permanent collection at the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan and is hosted on U-M servers. The Archive includes almost every page of the Detroit Jewish Chronicle from 1916-1951 — one month of issues from 1916 cannot be located — and every page of the Detroit Jewish News, from its first issue on March 27, 1942, to the last issue of 2021. New issues will be added every year.

The database is free and open to the public. It has simple search features that include the ability to download single pages as well as entire issues.

In October 2013, the online Detroit Jewish News digital archive was launched. Two years later, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle was digitized and added to the Archive. It was then renamed the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History in honor of a major grant from the William Davidson Foundation.

In 2017, the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History became a permanent collection at the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan.

We encourage you to visit the Davidson Archive. It is the best single source for historical information on Detroit’s Jewish community. As founding Foundation president and JN publisher emeritus Arthur Horwitz expressed, the Archive is “the DNA of the community.”

We hope you will visit the Jewish News Foundation website, enter the Archive and see for yourself.