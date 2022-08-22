Flight cancellation and an unexpected reunion add to the JCC Maccabi Games experience for the Detroit delegation.

There were a couple of surprises for the Detroit delegation at the JCC Maccabi Games earlier this month in San Diego.

One bad surprise and one good surprise. Here are the details.

Travel Ballet

Karen Gordon was at the Maccabi Games closing party at the Lawrence Family JCC on Aug. 4 when she got some unsettling news.

The Delta Airlines flight that was supposed to take the Detroit delegation — 18 teen athletes, two chaperones and Gordon — back to the Motor City the next day had been canceled and rescheduled for a later time.

“I got the text about our flight at 6:22 p.m. Pacific time (Aug. 4). We were supposed to take off at 6:45 Pacific time the next morning, Friday morning, (and land in Detroit at 2:16 p.m. Eastern time),” said Gordon, the Detroit delegation head.

“I couldn’t believe it. I had been checking and checking and checking on our flights there and back for weeks to make sure they were still on.”

Four of the Detroit athletes had to get home in time for Shabbat. It looked like it would take a miracle for that to happen.

A miracle happened. And quickly.

“By 8 o’clock (Pacific time) that night (Aug. 4), we had everything squared away,” Gordon said.

“This is why I love the Maccabi Games. Nobody lost their cool. Everybody did what they could to help us.”

Three of the four Detroit athletes who needed to be home for Shabbat left San Diego the night of the closing party with the Atlanta delegation, flew to that Georgia city and then to Detroit, getting into Metropolitan Airport at about 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5.

The fourth Detroit athlete couldn’t go with the other three, Gordon said, because the athlete was an unaccompanied minor.

But the athlete has relatives in Los Angeles. So the athlete bused there with the Los Angeles delegation Aug. 5 and spent Shabbat with family.

The rest of the Detroit delegation left San Diego the afternoon of Aug. 5 and got to Metro at about 8 p.m. Detroit time.

But not without some drama.

Gordon was booked by Delta on an earlier flight home.

“I couldn’t take that flight. I was in charge of our kids. I had to get on their flight,” she said.

The list of heroes who helped solve the Detroit delegation’s logistical puzzle is long.

Lauren Leudke and Dana Koenig from the Maccabi Games staff allowed Gordon to enter the Lawrence Family JCC during the closing party, get on a computer and “choreograph the travel ballet,” Gordon said.

Lisa Stein, Maccabi Games chair of transportation, who was in charge of arrivals and departures, helped out with logistics.

Back home in Detroit, parent Shana Schottenstein, mother of Detroit U16 boys basketball player Shmuel Schottenstein, got on a Delta app and booked Gideon Lopatin (16U boys basketball), Grace Kleinfelt (16U girls basketball) and her son on the San Diego-to-Atlanta-to-Detroit flights. They flew first class. That’s all that was available.

“My son is a laid-back kid, so he was nonchalant about the whole travel thing,” Schottenstein said. “He’s 6-foot tall so he liked the extra leg room in first class, but other than that, he said he wasn’t impressed.”

Gordon said Bloomfield Hills travel agent Julie Keown made sure the rest of the Detroit delegation flew home together.

Heidi Budaj, assistant executive director of the JCC of Metropolitan Detroit, told Gordon to “do what you need to do” to solve the travel challenges.

Atlanta delegation head Art Seiden accompanied the three Detroit athletes on their flight from San Diego to Atlanta.

Los Angeles delegation head Ari Cohen was there to assist Detroit athlete Ari Gottlieb (14U baseball) on the bus ride to Los Angeles.

Detroit delegation chaperones Sloan Lemberg and Donna Sklar also played starring roles in the travel ballet, and Gordon also thanked the Detroit parents “who entrusted me with their kids and were supportive all week, especially (the night of the closing party.”)

It’s Ruthi

A familiar face — at least to Gordon — led the Detroit delegation into the Maccabi Games opening ceremony Aug. 1 at the Del Mar Racetrack.

Ruthi Warburg did the honors.

“I had no idea Ruthi was going to do that,” Gordon said.

Warburg and Gordon have been friends for years since they met at a pre-Maccabi Games meeting in 2008 in San Diego. Warburg was one of San Diego’s co-chairs and Gordon was Detroit’s games director that year.

Since then, according to Warburg, she and Gordon have “collaborated, hung out, cheered each other on and visited when there was time” when the San Diego and Detroit delegations were at the same Maccabi Games site, and they have stayed in touch on Facebook.

Warburg was a volunteer for this year’s Maccabi Games. She asked to work at the opening ceremony.

“Most of the assignments for leading delegations at the opening ceremony were random. I specifically asked to lead Detroit,” Warburg said.

“As a delegation head, I know it’s really hard to grab any free time. I knew I would get to visit a bit with Karen as we waited to promenade out.”

Warburg lives in La Jolla, a hilly, seaside neighborhood within San Diego. She’s a college consultant who helps students get into college.

