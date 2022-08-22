Sepetys received educational tools to supplement her teaching, but she hopes her own photos and vivid memories will inspire her students to engage with the material and not forget.

For the last 17 years, Jennifer Sepetys taught about the Holocaust in schools throughout Metro Detroit, relying upon historical documentation, literature, written accounts and, on occasion, firsthand testimonies from survivors who spoke in her classes. But as she returns to her students this year at West Bloomfield High School, Sepetys will approach the topic with the perspective of a firsthand witness to the atrocities of the Holocaust after touring Poland this past July as an Auschwitz Legacy Fellow in the first-ever trip of its kind geared at Holocaust education professionals.

Responding to the disturbing trend that fewer teens and young adults are aware of the Holocaust, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation (ABMF), the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and partnering American institutions such as the Zekelman Holocaust Center (The HC)in Farmington Hills sponsored the trip for 32 teaching fellows from Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Utah. ABMF launched its first educational initiative in the United States: Auschwitz Legacy Fellowship.

Over the next five years, the organization intends to bring 500 teachers across the country to an intensive week-long tour of Poland that includes stops in Warsaw, Krakow and the Auschwitz Memorial.

“The trip was both a professional and personal journey,” said Sepetys, who will begin her eighth year instructing Global Studies of Genocide at WBHS. “After teaching the topic for so long, I have read so much material on the Holocaust, but nothing could have prepared me for this type of journey of visiting the places where the atrocities occurred.”

Sepetys’ application process for the trip began last year when serving at The HC as a member of the teacher advisory group charged with creating educational lessons and programs for the center. It was at that point that she learned about the trip and applied. Before departing, preparations included monthly Zoom meetings with other teachers and the trip’s main benefactor, philanthropist and Estee Lauder heir Ronald S. Lauder.

On the Ground in Poland

One of the most powerful days for Sepetys was a six-hour tour of Auschwitz. It was the sight of one small white button on the ground in the rubble that moved her to tears. The teachers had just entered the footprint of a warehouse that prisoners called “Kanada.” As Allied forces approached the concentration camp at the end of WWII, the SS burned down the warehouse, among other buildings, to hide evidence of their crimes. But this button remained.

“Seeing that white button just stunned me,” Sepetys reflected. “I have read and viewed so much information on Auschwitz-Birkenau but seeing that one button just floored me.

“There are archaeologists on the site, and they continue to uncover more evidence and objects like that button,” she added. “As I viewed the fields and the trees and walked through the barracks, my mind was flooded with the voices of the people who went through this, retelling their stories of what the selection process was like or what it was like to eat the soup they received or what it was like to endure a hot day. I was not prepared to have those (testimonies) coming back at me. It was very overwhelming.”

In Warsaw, the group toured the Nożyk Synagogue — the only pre-war synagogue in the city to survive the war — which was used as a stable by the Nazis.

“As we toured this synagogue and touched the very bricks where Jews lived and prayed for hundreds of years, I thought about the Jewish families and the generations that should have come after them that were lost,” Sepetys said. “I felt this sense of obligation to make students understand that these cities were such important centers of Jewish life, that there was all this life before the Holocaust.”

Sepetys said the painstaking efforts to preserve artifacts in Auschwitz contrasted with what little remains of the original footprint of the Warsaw ghetto. Remnants of the ghetto’s walls meld into apartment buildings where today’s residents of Warsaw now live out their lives.

“The residents of these apartments know they are living in the footprint of the Warsaw ghetto because visitors like us frequently walk by on tours,” Sepetys said. “But that’s how people live there now. I looked down at my feet and there were sewer grates, where Jews hid below from the Nazis. Now people just walk past them without giving it much thought. There were no signs or any markers explaining that this was the place where Jews hid.”

Sepetys received educational tools to supplement her teaching, but she hopes her own photos and vivid memories will inspire her students to engage with the material and not forget.

Educating the Next Generation

In 2020, the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany released an unprecedented 50-state survey about Holocaust knowledge among Millennials and Gen Z, revealing that 63% of respondents had no knowledge that 6 million Jews were murdered during WWII. Thirty-six percent thought the number of Jews murdered was “2 million or fewer,” and 48 percent could not name a concentration camp.

Beginning in the 2016-2017 academic year, Michigan mandated that public school students beginning in the eighth grade in their social studies curriculum should receive grade-appropriate instruction about genocide, including the Holocaust and the Armenian Genocide. The legislature recommends a combined total of six hours of this instruction during grades 8-12.

Sepetys surveys her students at the beginning of each semester to see how familiar they are with the Holocaust. While many claim to know a great deal about the subject, she advises them there is always something new to learn.

“I begin each semester by telling my students how long I have been teaching and reading about the Holocaust, and I’m only beginning to scratch the surface. I tell them that every survivor testimony is unique. Every survivor has their own story to share and each one is important.”

To Sepetys, it is vital for her students to understand not only the atrocities that happened in the ghettos and the concentration camps, but also the centuries of Jewish culture and life the Nazis destroyed in a very short amount of time.

As she approaches the new school year, Sepetys wants to impress upon her students that the Holocaust only ended in the concentration camps but began years before with carefully planned propaganda and scapegoating against the Jews.

“Most of my kids have heard of the Holocaust,” Sepetys said. “What surprises them most is the history of antisemitism in Europe, the amount of propaganda and how much effort went into scapegoating the Jews to a point that genocide was committed against them. It’s important for them to have that backstory.”