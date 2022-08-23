The groundbreaking celebration is the culmination of a $5.7 million campaign that brought together the community and major donors to invest in the future of IADS and the Detroit Jewish community.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, the Detroit Jewish community and allies gathered for the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue (IADS) Groundbreaking and Centennial Block Party. There is much to celebrate.

IADS is the only free-standing synagogue in Detroit. Not only that, IADS, founded in December 1921 by Charles and Nathan Agree in memory of their father Isaac Agree, never left Detroit. IADS is celebrating 100 years in Detroit. That, in itself, is a huge feat.

Vadim Avshalumov, IADS immediate past president and Renovation Committee co-chair, credited Jodee Fishman Raines and other lay leaders for planting and nurturing the seeds for renovating and reimagining IADS 10 years ago.

The groundbreaking celebration is the culmination of a $5.7 million campaign that brought together the community and major donors to invest in the future of IADS and the Detroit Jewish community.

IADS is a welcoming and inclusive spiritual space in Michigan. The congregation is known for vibrant ritual services, delicious community meals, educational programing and dedication to Detroit. All that and so much more while making do with many structural limitations.

For decades, IADS functioned with its third and fourth floors condemned and unavailable and with a broken elevator despite the sanctuary being on the second floor. Soon these limitations will be distant memories.

The vision for the renovated and revitalized IADS will be from its foundation to its rooftop. Every part of the building will be modernized and brought back to life with intention and love.

Samantha Woll, IADS board president, instilled that “in coming together to build our spiritual space, we also build a stronger, more dedicated community.”

She added, “The process of raising material funds for a physical construction has also been an incredible reminder that in the coming together to build and renovate a physical space, this has also been a very spiritual act.”

Due to rising construction costs, fundraising for IADS is ongoing. One of the most anticipated improvements — a functional rooftop — is on hold for phase two of the renovation process.

Donate to the IADS Capital Campaign at downtownsynagogue.org/donate.

Photos by Yevgeniya Gazman