Our community is blessed to have four shinshinim each year, and each one of them brings great leadership, commitment and wisdom to their work.

Six months ago, we opened our home to one of our community’s shinshinim.

Itay Schwartz joined the Starr family in March and instantly became just like our own. My heart is aching after taking him to the airport today, but we know this is just תוארתהל (“until we see each other again”) and not goodbye because, b”h, we will see him soon in our other home across the ocean.

Not only was it inspiring to watch Itay (and Noa, Amit and Ron) work to bring understanding, love and education about Israel to the Jewish community of Detroit and Camp Tamarack, but we were also honored and grateful to watch him connect with our own children, our parents, our synagogue community and our friends.

Our community is blessed to have four shinshinim each year, and each one of them brings great leadership, commitment and wisdom to their work. When we originally agreed to serve as a host family, we thought we were doing the mitzvah. In fact, in turned out that Itay was the one doing the mitzvah. He gave us so much love and honored us by being part of our family. We were really the ones who benefited from his presence. Our sons added a brother, and we added a son. Itay left his home and his country one year ago. He also left his family to come to this community and not only did he serve it well, he also added to the size and strength of our family.

My heart is so sad today and yes there were many tears. His shoes are not by the door, his room is empty, his car is not in the garage, and the basketball hoop lays quiet, there is an empty seat at our table, but I’m also so grateful for this gift of the last 6 months. Hila and Miron Schwartz, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for sharing your son with us and please know he is forever in our hearts with love and gratitude. We send him home to you but also know that he will always have a home with us as well.

Rebecca Starr is Midwest Manager of the Shalom Hartman Institute.