Teens can earn college credit at Chabad Jewish Center of Troy’s class about Israel.

Israel might be the size of New Jersey, but it claims a disproportionate amount of media attention. As teens scroll through Instagram, it’s hard to ignore some of the anti-Israel sentiments. Is Israel an apartheid state? Is it oppressing innocent Palestinians? Does it overreact to terrorist attacks with baseless violence?

With all the noise out there, teens need facts to fight the misinformation.

“We want our Jewish teens to advocate confidently for our Jewish homeland,” says Rabbi Menachem Caytak, director of Chabad Jewish Center of Troy. “But that doesn’t start with current events; it starts by going back thousands of years.”

Chabad Jewish Center of Troy’s CTeen chapter will gather weekly for 14 lessons covering everything from the ethics of the IDF to the origins of Jewish claims to the land. At the end of the course, each participating teen receives two college credits.

Last year, Chabad Jewish Center of Troy had college-accredited classes, just on a different subject.

“It’s that rare time when teens can sit with friends and discuss things that really matter to them as Jewish teens,” Caytak says.

Every week, there is delicious food, great discussion and camaraderie that lasts outside these classes. Titled “Israel and Me,” the new course launching in the fall semester is the product of CTeen U, a collaboration between Yeshiva University and the Chabad teen network, CTeen International.

“Yeshiva University and CTeen have carefully curated courses that will appeal to Jewish high school students from any background,” Caytak says. No previous Judaic knowledge is required.

“The classes were a very educational experience that introduced me to so many people I wouldn’t be able to meet without it,” says Amelia Chong, a Jewish student at Troy High School who participated in the classes last year.

Caytak says CTeen has more than 630 chapters in 37 countries on six continents.

CTeen U’s relevant and engaging curriculum on the tenets of Judaism cultivates a strong sense of purpose and Jewish identity, Caytak says. The curriculum is designed to encourage teens to ask questions and apply Jewish thought to their everyday activities.

The small group settings will make it possible for the instructor to get to know each student and for the students to bond with each other as they study.

“I know how busy teens are preparing for college — this is an opportunity for them to advance their resume and college career while studying the Torah’s timeless wisdom,” Caytak says.

Yeshiva University credits are accepted at many colleges around the country, including highly selective schools, state colleges, liberal arts colleges, public flagships, specialized programs and many more.

The course is available to sophomores, juniors and seniors. Classes will meet in person at Chabad Jewish Center of Troy in fall 2022.

To learn more about classes, tuition, discounts and scholarships, visit CTeenU.com.

Submitted by Chabad Jewish Center of Troy.