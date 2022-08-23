The drama, which received the Olivier Award (British Tony) in 2020, starts running Sept. 14 and officially opens Oct. 2 at the Longacre Theatre.

There’s a Michigan connection to the upcoming Broadway run of Tom Stoppard’s latest play, Leopoldstadt, this title taken from the historical name of a Jewish section of Vienna and in consideration of the playwright’s family history tied to the story.

Roy Furman, married to University of Michigan faculty member Marjorie Fisher in 2015 and spending part of the year in Detroit’s Birmingham suburb, is a stage producer who offered to join British producer Sonia Friedman in bringing the play to New York.

The drama, which received the Olivier Award (British Tony) in 2020, starts running Sept. 14 and officially opens Oct. 2 at the Longacre Theatre. It is not a Holocaust play, but the Holocaust enters into the telling of the Merz family.

Stoppard’s 19th play on Broadway is by the author of four Best Play Tony Awards, the largest number given to one playwright.

“It’s a forever story that needs to be told, and it’s told beautifully by a master storyteller,” said Furman, a Harvard Law School graduate who practiced law, moved into finance and then entered theater production. “It’s simply a great play, and I’m very excited about it.

“I saw it in London just before COVID, and I went at once to meet with the London producer. After some discussions, we agreed that I would partner with her. As our third producer, we added Lorne Michaels, creator and executive producer of Saturday Night Live.”

The play, which begins at the end of the 19th century and ends in the middle of the 20th century, moves from the pogroms of Eastern Europe through successes in Vienna, where there is a rise and fall of the Jewish population.

“Although there will not be performances on Rosh Hashanah, we think the time of the High Holidays will be a good time to reveal this story,” said Furman, who attends services at the Central Synagogue in New York City, where he has an apartment in addition to Florida and Michigan residences.

“This is an ensemble piece, and the star is really writer Tom Stoppard. It has a cast of 38 people including youngsters. My hope is that it becomes a fixture in New York, and I’m positive this will go on many months.”

A Love of Theater

Furman worked his way up in production, which he defines at three levels he has fulfilled — investors, investors with limited production responsibilities and investors with many production responsibilities.

“I grew up in Brooklyn in a relatively poor environment, and my escape in life was going to the movies,” said the producer, who made his way up to serving as chairman and president of the Film Society of Lincoln Center.

“When I grew older, my mother took me to the theater, and that’s where I learned you can actually create these worlds. What you learn in theater is that you take this stage and do anything with it.

“As I became more successful, I went to a lot of shows and got to know the theater business. They would call me and ask if I wanted to invest in a show, and I was only too happy to do that.”

As Furman’s investments grew, he added his creative voice and people listened. Important to mapping out 16 Tony Award-winning plays and musicals, he has been closely tied to Moulin Rouge!, The Ferryman, The Color Purple and Dear Evan Hansen among many successes with travels to Michigan.

While making arrangements for Leopoldstadt, he has seven productions currently being staged in New York.

Among Furman’s responsibilities for the new production have been raising money, budgeting, booking the theater and seeing that a large New York cast worked under the direction of Patrick Marber, also a playwright and screenwriter who directed Stoppard’s script of Travesties in 2018.

Furman’s move to Michigan came after marrying Marjorie Fisher, the daughter of the late Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher. The couple met in 2014, after he lost his first wife to cancer, and they each brought two grown children into their blended family.

“Michigan has been a great surprise to me,” Furman said. “I’m not a Midwesterner at all. I didn’t know the ethos or the nature of the people until I met Margie and learned how nice these people are.

“I learned some of my best friends in New York were born in Ohio, Michigan and Iowa. I’ve become a big Blue fan because Margie is a professor at the university, and we tend to go to some of the games that Michigan plays.

“When our friends come to Michigan, they stay with us, and we take them to our favorite places, such as Greenfield Village, Cranbrook and the Detroit Zoo. I’m a big baseball fan, and we have a box at Comerica Park, Margie’s father’s original box, in the first row behind the dugout. When the game is done, I love Buddy’s Pizza.”

As September approaches, Furman is thinking about audiences’ reactions to Leopoldstadt and its future in the United States.

“We’re selling many tickets and keeping the run open-ended,” Furman said. “The need for a tour, I believe, will diminish because of the large cast and because audiences find themselves in New York.”

Details

Leopoldstadt tickets are available online at Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200.