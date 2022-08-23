Spirited congregants wore Mumford-inspired clothing, including sweatshirts, letter jackets, or an outfit highlighting the school colors of burgundy and light blue.

Joy and warmth were in the air at Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s Detroit Mumford High School Reunion Shabbat service on Aug. 13. The event drew alumni from the community in addition to those members of CSZ who called Mumford their home between 1953 and 1970.

Rabbi Aaron Starr and Rabbi Yoni Dahlen blessed the alumni on the bimah after the group chanted the Torah blessings together.

Sons and daughters and even grandchildren of the alumni enjoyed reminiscing on behalf of their families as they browsed the displays of yearbook photos, trophies and other memorabilia. Spirited congregants wore Mumford-inspired clothing, including sweatshirts, letter jackets, or an outfit highlighting the school colors of burgundy and light blue.

CSZ Board member Mel Chinitz, class of ’61, delivered moving remarks about the history of the Mumford area: restaurants like Darby’s (the “granddaddy of them all”), Kresge’s drugstore, and shopping at the 7 Mile and Livernois area. CSZ member Steve Fishman, a graduate of the ’66 class and captain of the Mumford High School basketball team, who went on to play basketball for the University of Michigan and earned places in both the Mumford Hall of Fame and the Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, chanted the Haftarah, proudly displayed his basketball team trophy and, during the congregational lunch, led in singing the Mumford fight song.

