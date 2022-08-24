Because of the pandemic, it has been several years since CSZ has had an event for the Central High grads, something they’ve done several times in the past.

More than 50 Central High School alumni who graduated between 1941-1955 came in late July to Shabbat services at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, where they were called up to the bimah for a group aliyah and to receive special blessings from both Rabbi Yonaton Dahlen and Rabbi Aaron Starr.

“Some of the grads told me they hadn’t been to a public event in two years,” said CSZ Director of Engagement Alaine Ashkenazi. “It was time for them to get out and socialize.”

Chris Lambert, founder and CEO of Life Remodeled, a nonprofit working to revitalize Detroit neighborhoods, spoke about the amazing revitalization efforts at both Central High School and Durfee Middle School. Arrangements are being made now for the alumni to take a bus and tour Central and Durfee with Lambert. “It will be a nice continuation of the reunion,” Ashkenazi said.

After the program, everyone stayed for lunch, sang songs from their years at Central, reunited with friends and perused the memorabilia in the lobby (including yearbooks, photos and old T-shirts and jerseys).

Event chairperson Leo Silber (Class of 1947) planned the reunion along with Ashkenazi and brought most of the Central High memorabilia. “He was so enthusiastic and passionate about this Central High School Shabbat!” Ashkenazi said.

Included in that memorabilia was a Central High T-shirt featuring a couple dancing. Alumna Joanne Kay Lichtenstein Viviano (Class of 1947) shared that she actually designed that famous Central T-shirt (and she never got credit for it).

Viviano is an illustrator and earned her teaching certificate in art education at Wayne State University in 1952. She taught art education at McCall School and later Temple Israel Religious School for 30+ years and was a beloved docent at the DIA for 30 years. She is currently working on a project with a local artist to benefit local Alzheimer’s. Viviano was at the reunion with her daughter and her niece.

JN Editorial Assistant Sy Manello (Class of 1954) was at the reunion. “It was a very nice event. They gave us all honors for the Torah reading and it was a nice luncheon. It was good to get out of the house and see people,” he said.

Ashkenazi said, “It’s just a nice opportunity to bring people together. It motivates people to come out and socialize.”