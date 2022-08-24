Other men’s suit shops across the country who have joined the effort are selecting charities to donate to within their respective communities.

David Elkus, owner of Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers and Todd’s Menswear, had an idea for an event that gave back to the community. However, he was missing a catchy name.

While driving to Chicago with his daughter Audrey, who is an expert in marketing, Elkus told her about his vision for a celebration of suits — almost a “suit holiday,” he explains. He wanted to create a shopping event that achieved two goals: to help people realize the benefits of wearing suits and to give portions of proceeds to local charities.

For Audrey, the name was a no-brainer. “Suitember,” she told her father.

The name stuck, and Elkus launched Suitember in partnership with men’s suit shops across the country. Now, during the month of September, a portion of proceeds will go back to the community and various organizations as they have for the past three years.

How Suitember Works

Currently in its fourth year, this year’s Suitember shopping event will give 10% of proceeds to Friendship Circle, a Jewish nonprofit in West Bloomfield that provides services, programming and support for children and young adults with special needs.

Participating are Jewish-owned businesses Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers and Todd’s Menswear. Other men’s suit shops across the country who have joined the effort are selecting charities to donate to within their respective communities.

All month long, customers who visit Baron’s or Todd’s can mention Friendship Circle to have 10% of their purchases donated to the organization.

A second shopping event at Todd’s Menswear, Trade In Trade Up, which takes place during Suitember, will also allow customers to receive rebates for a fresh, new suit with each gently used suit that they trade in. These gently used suits will then be donated to Vets Returning Home, a nonprofit that helps veterans transition into stable lives.

Giving Back to the Community

For Elkus, being able to partner with Friendship Circle on this year’s event holds a special meaning. “We have very soft spots for Friendship Circle,” he explains, describing that his aunt and uncle, who had special needs and could have benefitted from an organization like it if something similar existed during their time.

“It would have been a sensational vehicle for them,” he says.

Plus, David Elkus’ father, Philip Elkus, contributed to resources that helped Friendship Circle build its gym.

“I love their ability to be able to not only be effective with all of what they do,” Elkus continues, “but also how they bring in a community of able-bodied people and teach them not to be afraid of disabilities.”

Levi Shemtov, executive director at Friendship Circle, is thrilled to be included in this year’s Suitember event. It’s a way to support a local business, he explains, while also giving back to the community at the same time.

“Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers and the Elkus family are longtime supporters of Friendship Circle, and we are incredibly grateful to partner with them for their Suitember fundraiser,” Shemtov says. “The proceeds will provide much-needed programs, friendship and community for individuals with special needs and anyone who is isolated.”

The Surprising Benefits of Suits

Elkus, who is affiliated with Shaarey Zedek and Congregation Beth Ahm, says the benefits of Suitember go beyond the help they can provide for the community. Simply wearing a suit, he explains, can make a difference in confidence and productivity.

The third-generation men’s clothier says suits can allow people to better express themselves and boost performance at work. “If you’re putting on professional clothing, you act more professional,” Elkus describes. “There have been studies about this over and over again.

“You bring a different authority and presence when you’re dressed well,” he adds. “Wearing a suit can have a real effect on your day-to-day life.”

To read about the history of suits, visit suitember.com.