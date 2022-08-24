“Our community is blessed to have the Jewish Fund as a thought leader and grant maker in the human service sector,” said Perry Ohren, CEO of JFS.

Jewish Family Service of Metropolitan Detroit has received almost $1 million in grants from the Jewish Fund to support the agency’s older adult and mental health services.

The gift of $780,000 over the next three years will go toward providing home care and transportation services so older adults living on a limited income can access services that support their daily functioning and improve their quality of life.

“We are honored to have this continued support from the Jewish Fund,” said Yuliya Gaydayenko, chief program officer, Older Adult Services. “It allows us to serve the most vulnerable members of our older adult community, helping them age in place with dignity.”

The Jewish Fund has also gifted JFS $148,000 ($15,000 of which was awarded by the Jewish Fund’s Teen Board) toward the creation of a new program to address the increasing mental health crisis among Jewish college-age students in Metro Detroit. JFS, in partnership with Hillel of Metro Detroit, will hire a social worker who will interact with students across Hillel’s campus locations, including Wayne State University, Oakland University, Oakland Community College, Lawrence Technological University, University of Detroit Mercy and University of Michigan-Dearborn.

“This social worker will provide mental health workshops that promote well-being and self-care, including yoga, meditation, and workshops on coping skills and stress reduction,” said Dini Peterson, chief program officer, Family and Community Services at JFS.

“We will also provide one-on-one counseling so that college students have more immediate access to services that typically come with a long wait time through campus mental health clinics.

“Not only is JFS filling this gap in service, but, in partnership with Hillel of Metro Detroit, we are also providing culturally competent counseling at a time when antisemitism on college campuses continues to rise.”

The Jewish Fund Teen Board has also awarded JFS $15,000 for three JFS therapists to receive additional education to provide one-on-one counseling and group therapy for grief and loss.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, JFS has seen an increase in requests for mental health services, specifically to address grief and loss,” Peterson says. “People calling for help were especially interested in receiving support in a Jewish setting and did not want to be referred elsewhere for help.”

“Our community is blessed to have the Jewish Fund as a thought leader and grant maker in the human service sector,” said Perry Ohren, CEO of JFS. “Since its inception, JFS has received more grants and more funding from the Jewish Fund than any other community organization. And these most recent gifts illustrate just how this visionary funder pushes organizations to think smarter and serve better.”