Parshat Reeh: Deuteronomy 11:2-16:17; Isaiah 54:11-55:5.

Emerging from what feels like a lifetime of isolation and fragmentation, it seems to me that there is something delightful about getting together with friends.

Let’s look at the greatest gathering of all: the moment that our nation all stood at the foot of Mount Sinai as God spoke to us, communicating His wishes for us.

In this week’s Torah portion, we read instructions for how the people were to carry their desert inspiration with them into the Promised Land.

The answer was Hakhel. Every seven years, following the shemitah (Sabbatical year), the people of Israel, even the little babies, would gather in the Temple in Jerusalem to hear the king read from the Torah. Infants surely did not understand the significance of what was read, but the very fact that they were there was important. They were part of the Chosen Nation, one with the Torah being read and one with the Creator who commanded it be read.

This act of unity gave the people the inspiration they needed for the next six years of plowing, tilling, planting and reaping — which today would be commuting, shopping and stressing. In a word: life. Today, the Holy Temple is not with us; but the Hakhel experience lives on.

Over the course of this coming year, whenever Jewish people get together and share words of Torah and inspiration, they have performed an act of Hakhel. It’s that simple. It can happen anywhere, at any time, under any circumstances.

You can study the weekly Torah portion (theshul.net/parsha), discuss the meaning of a story from Talmud (theshul.net/talmud) or even tell an inspirational story (theshul.net/stories).

Now, I can almost hear what you are saying: “It’s not for me. I’m not the type.” And you may be right.

But not this year. This is the time to set aside our reservations, dig deep into our souls and reach out to our fellows. It may be awkward at first, but you’ll be amazed at how natural it will soon become.

On Hakhel, every Jew is the king who can provide leadership and every home is a Holy Temple.

Hakhels can be simple gatherings. If you meet your buddy at the gym and share a Torah thought, you’ve transformed your workout into a Hakhel. If you’re chatting with your sister on the phone and you tell her something you’ve learned, your conversation just became a Hakhel.

Opportunities abound. Let’s make sure to make this coming year into one filled with Torah study, Jewish unity, holy inspiration and more: a Hakhel year.

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov is spiritual director of The Shul in West Bloomfield.