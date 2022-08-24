YIOP is seeing a snowballing of young professionals joining the shul.

Young Israel of Oak Park (YIOP) is a Modern Orthodox congregation located at the center of Metro Detroit’s Orthodox Jewish community, drawing its membership from three adjacent cities — Huntington Woods, Oak Park and Southfield. These neighborhoods are all a short distance to numerous amenities of the Orthodox Jewish lifestyle, including a mikvah, kosher restaurants, supermarket and bakery.

YIOP prides itself on being a community shul and is composed of members with a multi-generational history at the congregation as well as those new to the city or YIOP.

Throughout the 20th century, Young Israel was very much Downtown-focused with multiple Young Israel’s within five-minute drives from each other. It was sustainable because of the concentration of the Jewish community at the time.

As time passed and people moved to the suburbs, multiple shuls either closed or merged.

In the early 1990s, Young Israel of Oak-Woods on Coolidge — the first Young Israel in suburban Detroit — merged with Young Israel of Greenfield, creating Young Israel of Oak Park.

YIOP’s educational programs include children and adult programming, including Daf Yomi, Monday night Beit Midrash, parshah study sessions for women, Thursday night learning with cholent, a Chasidic class, Jewish history class, scholar-in-residence programs throughout the year, and Bnei Akiva and NCSY programs.

YIOP offers two daily minyanim for Shacharit, and one for Minchah and Maariv. On Shabbat morning, there are two minyanim, a teen minyan, Shabbat groups for younger children and an infant/toddler room with paid staff.

YIOP also comes together for social events such as trivia and bingo nights, Detroit Symphony Orchestra concerts, baseball games, an occasional comedy night and other outings. YIOP has an active millennial social group for young professionals.

For YIOP’s Rabbi Shaya Katz, being an Orthodox congregation means the shul is about more, not less.

“Some people look at Orthodox Judaism and say that means you can’t do this or you can’t do that,” Katz said. “For me, I think the shul is about the ennobling of people’s lives, finding ways people can bring meaning and purpose through service of God. And that includes not just prayer, but social interaction, charitable work, study and different outlets for people’s interests.

“So [YIOP] is really a one-stop shop for all types of things. And when I started the job three years ago, what I told the congregation was that we are trying to promote as many different ports of entry as possible to make sure anybody and everybody can find something meaningful through the shul.”

Rabbi Katz says YIOP prides itself on having an eclectic group of congregants, a population varying “in terms of background, in terms of the way they dress, and in terms of what they’re interested in.”

YIOP has seen a snowballing of young professionals joining the shul.

“It’s the building of a culture as opposed to being established in our ways. It’s different from how Young Israel has historically been. It’s certainly a resurgence of culture, of bringing the new generation in and reimagining the different things we can do in the shul — whether it’s technologically, programmatically and even spiritually.”

YIOP consists of about 175 member units. Over the last three years, they’ve had roughly 60 member units join the shul.

“In that time frame, we’ve had what I would define as 25 member units who are young professionals, mostly couples,” Rabbi Katz said. “We’ve had over 50 kids under the ages of bar/bat mitzvah join the shul. So, I think that’s a certain pride we’ve taken in the fact we’re growing in that way and re-envisioning the culture of the shul.”

YIOP classes are recorded and posted on the shul website and are also available on Apple Podcasts.

“You can just look up my name, Rabbi Shaya Katz, and you can get a flavor for the types of things we do here at the shul,” he said.

“Obviously, if anyone’s willing to stop by and visit, you’re more than welcome to reach out

and email me at Rabbi@YIOP.org. We’d love to meet people, get to know them and show them how Judaism can be meaningful and personal, not just cookie-cutter.”