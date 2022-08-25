The goal of the Heroes Circle Digital Dojo is to connect pediatric patients with Martial Arts Therapeutic Mentors, as well as friends and peers all over the world.

Philanthropists Larry and Jackie Kraft have provided a $1 million grant to Kids Kicking Cancer to support the buildout of a new web-based digital dojo for children with cancer and other pediatric illnesses.

The goal of the Heroes Circle Digital Dojo is to connect pediatric patients with Martial Arts Therapeutic Mentors, as well as friends and peers all over the world. Kids will be able to participate in virtual martial arts therapy classes, access the new on-demand library of martial arts technique videos, participate in unique virtual age-appropriate events and engage with other patients through chat, blogs and gamification offerings.

As a result of the COVID pandemic, Kids Kicking Cancer successfully pivoted to digital program offerings across the United States and globally, resulting in increased demand for its therapeutic product. With daily requests from oncology camps, hospitals and health-based organizations requesting more robust online programming and virtual “face to face” interaction with their patients, it is evident that creating a means for increased virtual connections is integral to combating pediatric social isolation.

“No sick child should ever suffer the pain and anxiety of serious illness on his own,” said Larry Kraft, a member of the Kids Kicking Cancer Board of Directors and owner of Serta Restokraft Mattress Co.

“That is why we are dedicated to supporting this amazing effort,” said Jackie Kraft.

“We have seen the power of these children teaching. That impact can be significantly replicated with the tools that we are proud to help bring to life.”