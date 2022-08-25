Klein pivoted 180 degrees to embark on a life-changing journey to build a career based on his many passions.

After leaving a clinical psychology graduate program at the University of Michigan in 2017, podcast studio engineer and meditation coach Brandon Klein decided to embark on his own path that stepped outside the one he originally pursued.

He launched a meditation business where he taught meditative programs to schools, universities and various temples and synagogues throughout Metro Detroit.

Working alongside rabbis and congregations, Klein, 29, was able to merge meditation and spirituality around the High Holidays for members and staff interested in participating.

From 2017-2020, Klein could be found teaching meditation at Shir Shalom, Temple Israel and Congregation Shaarey Zedek, among others. He also worked as a program coordinator for The Well for a year.

Now based in Los Angeles and working as a studio engineer for Kast Media, a podcast network and publisher, Klein pivoted 180 degrees to embark on a life-changing journey to build a career based on his many passions.

“I always had a love for entertainment,” says Klein, who grew up in West Bloomfield and began hosting podcasts and shows just prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, as the pandemic kept people home, Klein saw a unique opportunity.

Hitting the Road

He packed up his audio and video gear and left Metro Detroit to pursue life on the road.

Living out of his van for two months, Klein traveled to national parks throughout the country where he taught meditation virtually and also started a show called Humanize the Human Eyes.

Through the show, he interviewed different creatives on the road while filming concerts and conversations in national parks. His favorite park, Klein says, was Badlands National Park in South Dakota.

Stopped by fires in San Francisco, Klein couldn’t continue to drive west, so instead he drove to Nashville, Tenn., where he rented an apartment for nine months.

Although he was still teaching meditation virtually from Nashville, he spent every day learning how to use his audio and video gear at a more professional level.

“I became obsessed,” Klein recalls. “I was testing and experimenting.”

Ready to get serious about audio and video, Klein moved back home to Michigan and built a podcast studio in his home in Royal Oak. As a podcast producer and live sound engineer, he began doing live streams for concerts and events.

“I would reach out to artists on Instagram and try to film their concerts,” Klein explains of building a business. “This is what I did literally every second of my life.”

Klein continued to teach meditation for the High Holidays, but mostly put the practice on hold to devote all his energy to podcasts. He worked in a freelance capacity, producing shows for different companies and even ran live sound for Sukkot Sounds, a project that took place with The Well around the holiday of Sukkot.

California Dreaming

Still, Klein didn’t give up on his dream of one day reaching the West Coast. In the early months of 2022, he decided to move to Los Angeles. He continued to freelance and eventually landed his current role at Kast Media.

“I run sessions in our studio and also help run remote sessions as well,” he explains of his job. “I film and record audio and video for podcasts and help with studio gear.”

Yet with a passion for live music, Klein is currently in the process of building a venue in his backyard to host live-stream concerts. “It’s a cool little side project,” he says.

Meditation is still in the background, Klein explains, but he hopes to return to his passion soon. Outside of work, he loves to hike, play tennis and see live comedy.

For now, Klein says he “feels humbled” by the trajectory he was able to take in life. “It blows my mind that I went from hosting my own shows, to filming on the road, to building my own podcast studio and then getting hired by a podcast network in L.A.”

The process was both rewarding and challenging, and one that Klein navigated entirely by trial-and-error. Luckily, things worked out in his favor.

“It was like a really cool movie to watch,” he says of the last few years. “I had to not be good for a little while and learn things that I’d never done. It was new and exciting.”