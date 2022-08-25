77 years since the end of World War II, descendants of the late Zygie and Sol Allweiss found out this spring that another Allweiss brother, Fishel, made it through.

Of the nine children born to Esther and Jacob Allweiss in Jaslany, Poland, only my dad Zyga “Zygie” and Uncle Salek “Sol” survived the Holocaust.

This was a given, a fact our family knew to be true — until the miracle happened.

Now 77 years since the end of World War II, we descendants of the late Zygie and the late Sol found out this spring that another Allweiss brother, Fishel, made it through! He and his wife, Klara, their three children and three grandchildren lived in Belarus, then part of the post-war Soviet Union. All of them moved to Israel in the early 1990s, around a decade after Fishel died in Belarus.

The individual responsible for bringing our three families together is Fishel’s only granddaughter. Irina “Ira” (pronounced “EE-rah”) Kuravsky of Haifa is a married mother of two working in commercial real estate.

“Everybody looks for their roots, and I didn’t know anything about my family,” said Ira, explaining why she decided to search for Fishel.

Ira said it took years to find proof of her grandfather’s origins because their family didn’t know his last name at birth was “Allweiss.” Fishel entered the Soviet Union without documentation; there was no written record of how his name was spelled.

“In Russia, all the documents were exclusively in Russian,” Ira said. “Grandpa could read and write Polish, but there was no need for that. He knew excellent Russian from school in Poland and also knew Yiddish very well.”

Everyone in Fishel’s family thought their last name was “Alvais,” spelled the way it’s said in Polish, with “v” substituting for “w.” Zygie and Sol pronounced “Allweiss” the same way. Ira, an only child, also has two first cousins in Israel, brothers Alexander and Gershon Alvais.

“The first time we wrote the family name in English was here, in Israel,” Ira said.

A relative suggested that Ira access the online Shoah Victims’ Names Database of Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem. The database includes scanned Pages of Testimony from the museum’s Hall of Names. (See sidebar.)

In 2011, Zygie took the time to complete a Page of Testimony for his nine lost immediate family members. Zygie’s name and address are at the bottom of each document. This mitzvah ensures that his Allweiss parents and siblings are remembered always as among the 6 million Jewish victims of Nazism.

When Ira located her father’s page using the name “Allweiss” and saw my dad’s relationship to Fishel stated as “brother,” she learned for the first time what her grandpa had only dreamed of — that his younger brother Zygie (and she was soon to find Sol) were survivors of the Holocaust, just like Fishel himself. New relatives all around!

I was the first in our family that Ira contacted on April 28. Below my comment on a picture posted to the Facebook “Allweiss Family” page, Ira wrote: “Esther, my name is Ira. I am from Israel. I found documents that your father filled out at Yad Vashem. Your father and my grandfather, Fishel Allweiss, were brothers.

“I would like to contact you to match. My grandfather thought all his life that there is no one alive from the family. He searched in Poland after the war and didn’t find anyone.”

She attached a photo of her grandfather’s Page of Testimony with my father identified as the submitter. She wrote another message below: “My Grandfather Fishel Allweiss.” Ira then asked me: “Did I get to the right place?”

What? I thought, then, Wow! I took a beat as the enormity of what I’d just seen and read registered. Then I clicked the Facebook “Love” emoji and sent Ira, my new first cousin once removed, this message: “I am surprised, shocked and delighted. We must communicate! God bless Facebook. I will PM [Private Message] you, Cousin.”

I immediately shared the exciting news with my sisters Irene Wise of Hartland and Janice Allweiss Young of Farmington Hills. For the next few hours, which, in retrospect, felt very surreal, Ira and I sent each other questions, family information and pictures on Facebook Messenger. I immediately forwarded what she was sending me to a Zygie family message group. I also emailed my Aunt Frieda Allweiss in Arizona and her and Sol’s three surviving children.

From my longtime family research, I know the Allweisses I’m more closely related to came from the shtetl (village) of Jaslany (pronounced “yawsh-LAH-nee”) in southeastern Poland. The area was part of Galicia in the former Austro-Hungarian Empire. Jaslany, in Mielec County, is located near the Wistula River, between Krakow and Rzesow. Before my first visit to Jaslany in 1985, I counted 57 relatives on my family tree, most of them deceased, who were born there. My dad and I stopped by his village in 2006 and 2007.

My Dad’s Youth

Oral histories that Zygie and Sol recorded — in 1987 and 1993, respectively — are part of a collection of survivor interviews housed at The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills. Transcripts are available online. The brothers spoke of their Jaslany-born father, Jacob (Yakov Leib) Allweiss, who was a horse and cattle trader. Their mother, the former Esther Heller, was a homemaker. They met in her hometown of Nisko, Poland. Sol described his parents as “pious Jews” and “highly respected.”

The couple’s children attended public schools in addition to being homeschooled in Hebrew and Jewish subjects. Students in the village took their lessons in the Allweiss home, where a traveling maggid stayed periodically with the large family.

In the village of approximately 1,600 residents, including 400 Jews, antisemitism was part of everyday life; Zygie recalled there were “some violent beatings.” A vivid memory for each about Fishel, the sibling just older than Sol, was when a horse kicked Fishel in the head. My Uncle Sol named his youngest son Phil for Fishel.

After Germany attacked the Republic of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, Jacob and his older sons, Tarnow-based dentist Loeser, Mendel and Fishel, headed for presumed safety in the east. Initially, Jaslany residents thought their women and children were safe to remain. A kindly neighbor took in Esther and the children when the Allweiss home, among many others, was burned to the ground.

Jacob returned to the area to check on his wife, daughters, and Sol and Zygie. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Volksdeutsch (ethnic Germans living in Poland) ambushed the three Allweiss males in a field. They were joyously but apparently too openly celebrating the Allied forces’ landing in Normandy. The two boys got away that day, but Zygie learned decades later from another Shoah survivor that Jacob was captured, tortured and killed.

The three older Allweiss sons, including Fishel, were never accounted for. My sister Janice, named for her Aunt Genya, said she always believed that “someday we would discover someone from my dad’s family survived … Now, it’s a miracle come true, and I’m so happy.”

Some of us now feel there’s a chance that one or both of the oldest brothers might have survived, too. But where did you go, Mendel and Loeser?

Zygie, Sol Survive

My dad, Zygie, was 12 and Sol nearly 14 when the war started. I’m very familiar with my dad’s wartime history and have written articles about him. He told me that after seeking refuge in an uncle’s house in Mielec, Zygie and other young Jews were taken by truck each morning to build latrines for Nazi officers. He and Sol later passed themselves off as gentiles to work as farmhands in nearby villages. Running out of options, they asked to enter the Biesiatka labor camp near Mielec and reunited there with their mother and three youngest sisters. The inmates broke up concrete to build a primitive road, which Dad pointed out to me on our 2006 visit to the camp.

Their mother died of “fleck fever,” a form of typhus, and was buried at the camp; their three youngest sisters were shot. On March 7, 1943, Zygie lowered himself off the truck taking about 80 people from the camp to a mass execution site in the woods. He later reunited unexpectedly with Sol who had escaped earlier and hid in a barn’s hayloft.

Polish Christians Maciej and Zofia Dudzik (honored by Yad Vashem in 2007 as “Righteous Among the Nations”) hid Zygie and Sol on their farm for 14 months, at great risk to their own family. Afterward, the brothers found kitchen jobs in the city of Lvov, Poland, now part of Ukraine.

Sol and Zygie enlisted in the Russian Army, serving in different places. Zygie later was transferred to a reorganized Polish Army. He fell into a coma after a strong blast at the Odre River in Germany. Zygie awakened in a hospital in August 1945, months after the war ended.

The brothers ended up joining a few surviving first cousins in Foehrenwald Displaced Persons camp in Germany. In 1947, with U.S. assistance, Zygie and Sol sailed to New York with first cousins Zygmunt and Sara Muhlbauer. It was a special “orphans transport” aboard the SS Marine Flasher.

Fishel’s Fate

By contrast, Fishel’s whereabouts during the same period are shrouded in mystery.

“Unfortunately, I have no one to ask,” Ira said. “Probably Grandma Klara knew, but she didn’t share” details with young Ira.

“The only few things we knew about Grandpa Fishel is that he was in Poland and all his family died,” said Ira’s cousin Alexander, a musician and a salesman at Cars2u. “I tried to find information about the place he was from but had no success.”

Alexander volunteers in ZAKA, an Israeli rescue organization that is now assisting Ukrainian refugees. He lives with his family in Petah Tikvah, east of Tel Aviv, as does his older brother, Gershon, who works for WebGate Internet Solutions.

Ira’s mother, Faina, told her that Fishel, when serving in the Russian army, was taken to a hospital in Uzbekistan after a bullet pierced his forehead. His future wife, Klara, who became a nurse, had been evacuated there with her family from Belarus. He returned with them to their country.

Fishel was left with a deep scar from his wartime injury, but emotional scarring was another part of his existence. He returned to Jaslany several times after the war in search of his family.

“This is a topic that was very sensitive,” Ira said. “My grandfather was told everyone had died in the synagogue” — a reference to the synagogue in Mielec set afire with worshipers inside. “The loss of his family was a painful subject for Grandpa. It just ruined his life. He could not talk about it.”

From their reactions to finding us, I sense Fishel’s descendants absorbed his trauma.

Ira said she and her family have “feelings of joy and sadness mixed together about how much time we lost. Just think about how different Fishel’s life could have been, how much sorrow and anguish would have been spared him,” if he’d known his brothers survived the Holocaust? “Maybe he wouldn’t have died young,” from a heart attack at age 60.

After Ira and I connected, she called her dad and an aunt in New York “in the middle of the night. I wrote all night to my cousins Alex and Gershon every bit of information I found. When I said I found Fishel’s family, at first there was silence. Everyone thought I was crazy,” she said.

Ira wrote me the following morning that she was just beginning to realize that finding her grandfather’s family was real.

“I just broke down in tears — so happy that you [Sol and Zygie family members] are alive, but also sad. If only we had searched earlier, we might have had the honor of getting to know Zygie personally and talking to him. I’m heartbroken that the brothers went out of this world without knowing there was more family that survived.”

Alexander wrote me on April 29: “It’s unbelievable. … I am crying from happiness. … Our family history was changed today!”

Gershon posted May 1 on Facebook: “Dear Allweiss Family, I’m so excited we are not alone! For so many years we think our whole family did not survive the Holocaust. I’m still in shock after reading the real story.”

One of the first non-family members I chose to tell about finding Fishel was Bill Tammeus. The retired Kansas City Star columnist interviewed my dad for his book with Rabbi Jacques Cukierkorn, They Were Just People: Stories of Rescue in Poland During the Holocaust (2009, University of Missouri Press, 428 pages). After our exchange of emails, Tammeus posted “a joyful update” to the book on his “Faith Matters” blog entry dated May 11. I loved his headline: “A Story of the Six Million — But Now Minus One” (billtammeus.typepad.com).

“Good morning, Bill!” I wrote Tammeus on April 29. “Something very exciting has happened in my life!” I told him all about Fishel’s granddaughter contacting me “yesterday” on Facebook.

“Look what a significant date it was,” Ira said. “In Israel, we marked Holocaust Remembrance Day. All the programs on TV were about Holocaust survivors and amazing stories of survival. And on that day, I found my family.”

I find it interesting, too, that the three brothers all died during the month of August: Fishel in 1981, Sol in 2004 and Zygie in 2014.

The U.S. Allweiss Family’s Reactions

Some relatives in the U.S. commented after learning that actually a third Allweiss brother had survived the Holocaust.

“Fishel living through the war, but unable to share a family bond with us over all these years shows the real extent to which our people have been marginalized, traumatized, disenfranchised and psychologically damaged,” said Sol’s oldest son, Jack Allweiss, a former Detroiter, of Mission Viejo, Calif.

“We are not talking about some ancestor 150 years ago. We are talking about people who were alive during a meaningful part of our lifetime. This [discovery] put a whole new meaning on the inequitable way we and our children, and Jews in general, have been treated by society.”

Zygie’s granddaughter Jenny Stollman of West Bloomfield said, “I was surprised and happy to hear of this new family information, but I was also sad that Grandpa didn’t get to know his brother survived and had a family. I see similarities with Ira and myself [both mothers of two daughters]. I can’t believe we have the same birth date of May 5.

“I do notice family resemblances,” she continued. “Alexander looks a bit like the Allweiss men in general.”

For my part, I think Fishel more closely resembles his brother Sol than Zygie.

However, Ira disagrees. “When you see Fishel’s children, they are very similar in their youth to Zyga,” she said. “They have very defined facial lines.”

Since finding each other, Ira and her cousins and I have informed Yad Vashem about Fishel’s survival.

Oxana Korol of the Hall of Names replied to me: “We are always pleased to hear of cases where people who are listed in the documentation at Yad Vashem as having perished in the Holocaust, were actually able to survive.”

She explained the process required to update Fishel’s record, something I will leave for Ira to do.

The families of Fishel, Sol and Zygie are participating in monthly Zoom chats, most recently on Aug. 6. The Alvais brothers are considering changing their last name to Allweiss. There’s talk of California cousin Jack and wife, Patty, and Allweiss cousin Miriam Manber of Manhattan, visiting our cousins in Israel. Alexander and maybe the other Fishel grandchildren intend to tour the Jaslany area if things in Poland “get calmer,” Ira said.

She also said that she wants to get a visa to visit the U.S., to “give you all a big hug — instead of Fishel, instead of my mom — but mine, at least once.”

We Allweiss cousins already love each other.

“Our relatives are so friendly and nice,” said my sister Irene. She and Ira were named for their Aunt Renya Allweiss. “Irina is such a sweet person. They all are — Ira, Gershon and Alexander — very nice people! They have helped to enrich my life by knowing them.”

FISHEL ALVAIS (ALLWEISS)

Lived: May 10, 1921-Aug. 23, 1981

Born: Jaslany, Galicia, Poland

Died: Belarus, USSR

Work: Watchmaker for a company

Wife: The late Klara, formerly Avshtein, of Belarus

Children: The late Arkady (the late Raya) and the late Michael Alvais; the late Faina (Felix) Kuravsky, all of Israel

Grandchildren: Gershon (Olga) and Alexander (Marina) Alvais, and Irina (Yaron Zonnenshein) Kuravsky, all of Israel

Great-grandchildren: Nick and Rada Alvais, Linoy and Lian Zonnenshein and Liam Alvais, all of Israel

ZYGA “ZYGIE” ALLWEISS

Lived: May 8, 1927-Aug. 20, 2014

Born: Jaslany, Galicia, Poland

Died: West Bloomfield

Work: Partner, Sol & Zygie’s Standard & Mobil Oil gas and service stations in Detroit and Southfield; Owner, Prime Auto & Truck Repair in Troy

Wife: The late Irma, formerly Burg, of Bronx, N.Y.

Children: Esther (Mike Ingber), Irene Wise, Janice (Loren) Young, Elizabeth Allweiss and Michael Allweiss, all of Metro Detroit

Grandchildren: Erica Bak, Alison Tschirhart, Jennifer (Mat) Stolman, Sarah Allweiss-Rosenbaum, Julianna Tschirhart, Renee Wise and Aiden Allweiss, all of Metro Detroit

Great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Nathan

and Ella Bak; Clara and Violet Stollman, all of West Bloomfield

SALEK “SOL” ALLWEISS

Lived: Sept. 15, 1925-Aug. 1, 2004

Born: Jaslany, Galicia, Poland

Died: Farmington

Work: Partner, Sol & Zygie’s Standard & Mobil Oil gas and service stations in Detroit and Southfield; Owner, Sol’s Complete Car Care in Berkley

Wife: Frieda, 89, formerly Schiller, of Chortkow, Poland. She lives in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Children: Jack (Patty) Allweiss of California, Ben Allweiss of Arizona, Ilana Moss of Oregon and the late Phil (Kat) Allweiss of Michigan and Florida.



Grandchildren: The late David (Meghann) and Jonathan Allweiss, both of California; Erin (Paul) Lietzan of Washington state and the late Sara Sophia Allweiss of Michigan

Esther Allweiss Ingber, a native Detroiter of Oak Park, has been associated with the Detroit Jewish News off and on since she was a student intern in 1970. She is a lifelong member of the Jewish Genealogical and Jewish Historical societies of Michigan and a board member of CHAIM.

Pages of Testimony

“… And I shall give them in My house and within My walls a memorial and a name … that shall not be cut off” (Isaiah, 56:5) — inscription at the entrance to The Hall of Names at Yad Vashem

Since 1955, Yad Vashem — The World Holocaust Memorial Center has sought to preserve the memory of an estimated 6 million Jews who died during the Holocaust. Yad Vashem works to collect their names and artifacts. The current museum, opened in 2005 on the edge of Jerusalem, offers nine galleries of interactive, historical displays. They portray the horror of the Holocaust through a range of multimedia. As stated on the Yad Vashem website, the museum offers “photographs, films, documents, letters, works of art and personal items found in the camps and ghettos.”

The Hall of Names of Yad Vashem houses a vast collection of Pages of Testimony. Each of the one-page forms preserves a Jew’s personal identity. Survivors, relatives and friends complete and submit the forms for Jews they know either lost their lives or are unaccounted for from the Holocaust era. The Pages include names, biographical details and, when available, photographs of Jewish individuals.

“The act of commemorating the names of Shoah victims on Pages of Testimony serves a dual purpose,” said Oxana Korol, employed at The Hall of Names. Those purposes include “providing comfort and closure to the bereaved family, and also leaving a trail of biographical information — including the names and contact details — of those who survived. This information remains on record as a part of the database, to be preserved for all eternity for generations to come.”

The museum’s Shoah Victims’ Names Database currently contains 4.8 million names out of the 6 million Jews widely believed to have perished during the Holocaust. The database includes approximately 2.7 million names from scanned Pages of Testimony and the remainder were retrieved from archives and other sources.

Since the database was uploaded to the internet in 2004, Korol said Yad Vashem has learned many heartwarming stories about “families who have been reunited with or discovered relatives with whom they had lost contact in the wake of the Shoah.” Now the Allweisses are one of those families.

The Shoah Victims’ Names Recovery Project continues. It is truly a race against time to find and preserve more names as Holocaust survivors leave the scene. As the Yad Vashem website states: “Millions of names that appear in historical documents have not yet been identified or recorded in the database, and many additional names still linger in the memories of survivors or in their family folklore. Building the database is a work in progress. It is our moral duty to respect their final wishes to remember them.”

Reaching out to Jewish communities and organizations all over the world, the project’s urgent request is to recover more names. Families and individuals are encouraged to check the database for the names of Shoah victims known to them. Assistance is available to help people complete the historical record.

Children and grandchildren of survivors wanting to participate, based on what their late parents or grandparents told them, may complete the pages online by visiting forms.yadvashem.org. Following are other ways to contact the museum:

Mailing address:

Yad Vashem

P.O. Box 3477

Jerusalem 9103401 Israel

Inquiries: (972) 2-644-3547

Hall of Names: (972) 2-644-3580

Website: yadvashem.org