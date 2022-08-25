He was a n orator, a writer, a visionary, a hero, a father and a “zayde .”

Michael Weiss was born in 1924 in Kaszony, a little village in the Carpathian Mountains in the (then) newly established country of Czechoslovakia.

“We, the Jewish people, lived in peace with our neighbors,” Michael would say, fondly remembering life before Germany occupied his town. It was a time of affluence and Jews lived happily and comfortably. He grew up only speaking Yiddish.

At age 5, he attended Cheder, Jewish school, very early in the morning and then went to public school from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., then back to Cheder until 7 p.m.

“We said our morning prayers and then we started learning Talmud,” he’d reminisce.

Nearly everyone in Kaszony knew one another, seeing each other daily in the marketplace and business section in the center of town. They would also worship together at the main synagogue. Right next door was the Bais HaMidrash, where the esteemed rabbi, Yisrael Tzvi HaLevi Rottenberg, prayed and studied with the students of the Yeshiva.

On Oct. 16, 1937, at the age of 13, Michael had his bar mitzvah. This was just a year before Kristallnacht, “the Night of Broken Glass,” where Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues were destroyed by the Nazis. This was the day the Holocaust started.

In 1938, Kaszony was occupied by the Germans and the Hungarian government took control. The Jews of Kaszony were now under the rule of the fascist, antisemitic and racist rule of the Hungarian government and army. Once Hungary took over, they took away business permits from Jewish professionals and forbade Jews from making a living.

Deportation

In 1944, on the eighth day of Passover, the Hungarian government enacted a ruling that the next day, all Jews, regardless of age and health status, would have to leave their homes and go to the school building (for deportation). The news was posted on buildings all over town, including on the synagogue door where Michael, his family and the Jews of Kaszony had worshipped for so many years. “We finished our holiday prayers with tears in our eyes,” Michael said.

He was forced to leave the only home he had ever known, terrified of what was to come for him, his family and friends. Once in the Bergegzasz ghetto, Jews were given a meal a day, some soup, which many were afraid to eat because they didn’t know if it was kosher. Otherwise, they were responsible for getting their own food.

Led by Rabbi Yisrael Tzvi HaLevi Rottenberg, prayer services were held three times a day in the barracks. The men were ordered to shave their beards and peyot, but the rabbi refused, wrapping his beard in a handkerchief to hide it from Hungarian police.

Even the non-practicing Jews were taken by the Nazis, and women tried to save themselves by marrying non-Jewish men, which didn’t save them from the racism, antisemitism and cruelty of the Hungarian police either.

During the month of Sivan (May-June) 5704, boxcars were brought in, taking all the Jews to Auschwitz. When the Jews asked where they’d be going and what would happen to them, a Hungarian police official told them the adults would be working and the children would “have their own school.” The trains were packed so tightly that many people died on the way to the camps.

The boxcar stopped at Auschwitz, in front of a gate that read “Arbeit Macht Frei,” which means “Work Will Make You Free.” The Germans rushed everyone in yelling “schnell,” which means “fast.”

Once inside, the Nazis began separating families, sending men to the right and women to the left, leaving everyone devastated and terrified. The Nazis looked at people to decide who would live and who would die.

Surviving Selection

People who were “too young” (infant to 15 years old) or “too old” (40 and older) were sent to the right. Michael was sent to the left and told to drop his belongings and undress. They were shaved, showered, and given clothes, berets and shoes.

Michael would soon run into a friend from home, David Klein, who explained what happened to the “too young” and “too old” people sent to the right. They were in the building where a horrible smell emanated from the gas chamber. The Nazis would tell these people they were going to take a shower, but “instead of water coming through the water pipes, poisonous gas comes through,” David told him.

Michael had not seen his parents since going through the Nazi selections. He stayed in Auschwitz for two weeks and was put on another boxcar, this time seemingly without any family or friends, and taken to Buchenwald. He didn’t recognize anyone until he noticed his father, Adolf. They were both unsure of what happened to Michael’s mother, Hermina. They cried and embraced. It was one of few times Michael recalled his father hugging him. They grew closer in Buchenwald. They were there for about a week and the conditions were just as awful as they were in Auschwitz.

Michael’s father tried to stay positive. He would say “Vir Velen leben,” which means ‘We are going to live through this” and “Der aybershter vill helfen,” which means “God will help us, He always helped us, and He will help us this time.”

After about a week in Buchenwald, Michael, along with 4,000 others, was sent to Zeitz, a small town near Leipzig, Germany. Their job was to build a factory to make gasoline out of coal. Everyone was placed in one barrack and told they had a choice. It was essentially work or die. “Arbeit Macht Frei,” work will make you free. “If you do not work, you will be taken straight to the furnace, to the crematorium. The choice is yours,” they were told.

Michael and the other prisoners prayed to Hashem every morning and evening when the officers counted them to make sure everyone was present. One evening, they returned to the barrack from daytime work, and stood in line to be counted. “Tonight is Kol Nidrei,” Michael heard someone say. It was Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year. The prisoners were given their food but could not eat because of the Yom Kippur fast. They prayed and cried the entire day of Yom Kippur.

In October of 1944, Adolf Weisz, Michael’s father was “sent to a hospital” because he was sick. Michael would later find out Jews were never sent to hospitals. They were sent to the gas chambers. In early 1945, Michael was told by German “doctors” that he’d be going to the “hospital” too, but he was sent back to Buchenwald.

Liberation

As the American army got closer to Buchenwald, the Germans closed the crematorium. One morning, the prisoners woke up to start work, but this day was different. There were usually SS soldiers with machine guns in lookout towers, but on this morning, no one was in the towers and there were no machine guns. There were shots outside and then the gates of Buchenwald opened. The American soldiers were there to liberate the prisoners.

“In April of 1945, God sent the American army, led by General Patton, to take the Jews out of slavery,” Michael said, never losing his faith in Hashem. “Those soldiers were led by God and Moses. The soldiers were angels of God.”

One of the American soldiers was Herschel Schacter, a rabbi and chaplain of the third division of General Patton’s unit. Rabbi Schacter led the liberated prisoners in prayer as they said the Mourners Kaddish for the people who died in the Holocaust, the six million martyrs.

Michael wanted to go home to search for his parents. He was told by a close family friend that his mother, Hermina, was sent to the gas chamber, but Michael still didn’t know where his father was.

Michael went to Bucharest, then Budapest, where he saw his cousin Irene, who had a roommate, another Holocaust survivor, named Lili. They became good friends and after four weeks in Budapest, they were transferred to Wels, Austria.

Soon after, Michael went to the consulate and told them, “Today I am homeless and have no place to live. I want to go to Palestine, to the ‘Promised Land,’ our God Given country,” he said. He was told, however, that Jewish people weren’t allowed to go to Palestine, so he stayed in Wels until winter when he was taken to Bad Gastein, a resort city, in Austria. He was placed in the Hotel Austria, where he and Lili would get married. The hotel chef made them a nice kosher meal and Michael bought whiskey to celebrate and toast “L’ Chaim” to his new life with his new bride.

Coming to America

Soon after, Lili wrote a letter to the editor of a Hungarian newspaper, in an attempt to locate her uncle, Sam Hirsch, a baker, in America. She didn’t know his address or how to find him, but the newspaper printed the article, and someone knew Sam and helped Lili and Michael find him. Sam arranged documents for Michael and Lili to travel to Fairmont, West Virginia. They were the only Holocaust survivors in the community.

Michael was an only child, but his wife, Lili had eight brothers and brothers. Her sister Sarah was also a survivor, and was sent to Detroit with her young son, who was born during the war. The sisters wanted to be together, so Michael and Lili moved to Detroit to be with Sarah. They came to Detroit in 1950 where Michael got a job as a presser at a dry cleaner.

Together, Michael and Lili would have two sons, Arthur and Mordechai, and a daughter who died at birth. Tragically, Lili passed away from ovarian cancer in 1978 but Michael found love again with Lilly Aron, a fellow Holocaust survivor. Lilly had two children from her first marriage, Eva and George, who Michael treated like his own kids. She treated Michael’s children as her own as well. Heartbreakingly, Lilly passed away in 2021.

Throughout his life, Michael never lost faith in Hashem and remained eternally grateful to the American army and government for giving him a second chance at life. He was determined to tell his story so that future generations would never forget the horrors, cruelty and viciousness of the Holocaust. He spoke often at the Zekelman Holocaust Center, wrote a book and made a DVD, citing people who claimed the Holocaust never happened as his motivation. He also spoke at schools, synagogues and community events.

He also found time to serve as Gabbai at his synagogue and everyday he said Kaddish for the six million who didn’t have anyone to say it for them, didn’t have funerals, didn’t have graves and didn’t have memorial stones.

He was an orator, a writer, a visionary, a hero, a father and a “zayde.” He was funny, intelligent and passionate and adored his family.

Family members include: his sons; Arthur, Mordechai (Jackie) and George (Wendy). Daughters, Eva and one of blessed memory; his grandchildren; Layne, Devin, Logan, Taylor, Moshe, Chana (Chuny) Mandel, Yossi (Milka), Esther (Bentzion) Belen, Dovid (Rivka), Avi (Sara), Michael (Melissa), Lindsay (Michael) Maggio, Jordan of blessed memory and Brandon of blessed memory, and his great-grandchildren, Sruly, Zev, Liba, Binyomin, Shua, Gitty, Tzvi, Yitzi, Yisroel, Gavriel, Dovid, Miki, Tobi, Avi, Kaylee and Jacob.

Layne Weiss is the granddaughter to Michael Weiss.