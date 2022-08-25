The events take place on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.

Hadassah Greater Detroit is holding its Membership Wine and Cheese Social Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Join Hadassah Greater Detroit in the Temple Beth El outdoor tent for a fun-filled evening celebrating and reconnecting with Hadassah friends and meeting new ones. Make this a multi-generational event and bring your daughters, daughters-in-law, and granddaughters.

Enjoy some light refreshments and sample and learn about some delicious wines with Sommelier Simon Levin. Carol Ogusky, Past President of Hadassah Greater Detroit, will update everyone on Hadassah’s vision and mission of bringing healing and justice to the world.

Register by Aug. 31 at www.hadassahmidwest.org/GDsocial. There is a $25 event fee (non-members will receive a complimentary 1-year Hadassah membership),

Hadassah Greater Detroit is also presenting a Lunch and Learn with Community Schleich Yiftah Leket on Thursday, Sept. 8, titled “Gender Equality in Israel: Achievements and barriers in Gender Equality.”

For the past eight years, Yiftah held various positions at an at-risk youth high school in central Tel Aviv, including teaching and executive positions. Prior to that, he served as a fighter pilot in the Israeli Air Force, and as a commander and flight instructor at the Israeli Air Force Flight Academy. He resides in West Bloomfield with his wife, Paz, and their daughters, Ella (3) and Gili (1).

Register at www.hadassahmidwest.org/GDlunch. There is a $12 charge.

Questions? Contact at greaterdetroit@hadassah.org or call (248) 683-5030.