In addition to providing home care, emergency financial assistance, and care management services, this generous gift will help JFS address the issue of social isolation within this vulnerable population.

Jewish Family Service of Metropolitan Detroit is proud to have received a $50,000 renewal grant that will go toward serving Holocaust survivors across Michigan in partnership with Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County and Flint Jewish Federation. This donation comes as a result of the partnership among the USC Shoah Foundation, UJA-Federation of New York and the Jewish Federations of North America.

As many survivors are over age 90 and require home care assistance to maintain their daily living activities, these dollars will go toward helping them with such tasks as cooking, cleaning, grocery shopping, medication coordination and more. Emergency financial assistance will be provided for durable medical equipment such as grab bars and shower seats in order to help them safely age in place. Care management services will also be provided to help Holocaust survivors navigate food assistance and food delivery, access benefits, and utilize transportation services.

“We’ll provide virtual social and educational programming such as memory activities, workshops on nutrition and holiday celebrations in addition to critical assistance addressing basic needs,” says Yuliya Gaydayenko, Chief Program Officer, Older Adult Services. “We are so appreciative for the support that allows us to do so.”