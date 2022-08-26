“When it came to the history of Jewish Detroit, Judy was a force of nature.”

In my career at the JN, Wayne State University and the University of Michigan, I’ve met a lot of archivists from around the globe.

In Michigan, I’ve worked closely with great Jewish archivists such as Sharon Alterman and Robbie Terman at the Leonard N. Simons Jewish Community Archives; Laura Gottlieb at Temple Beth El; Aimee Eras at the Walter Reuther Library at Wayne State; and Olga Virakhovskaya at U-M’s Bentley Historical Library.

All of them are smart, dedicated archivists who work extremely hard to preserve the history of Michigan and of its Jewish community.

Sadly, we recently lost another colleague whom we knew well: Judy Cantor, longtime archivist at Shaarey Zedek. Judy went well beyond that role. When it came to the history of Jewish Detroit, Judy was a force of nature.

My first encounter with Judy was at the Reuther Library when I was sitting at the Reference Desk. After introductions, it went something like: “I need this, this and this for my research. Oh, and how about, this, too. And maybe this. Could you find this as well.”

My head was spinning. To be sure, she wasn’t really asking for herself. She was asking on behalf of her lifelong historical client, the Jews of Detroit.

To be frank, I wasn’t sure what to make of this Request-o-Rama, but I soon learned that Judy was on a noble quest to preserve Jewish history. Over the years, I also learned that I had a steadfast partner in the community.

Judy’s repertoire was not limited to doing a bit of research, writing or archival work. If one reads just a few of the 123 stories in the William Davidson Digital Archive that mention Judy, it soon becomes apparent that she possessed a vast range of passions and causes. The stories about her work include phrases like “she was instrumental,” “she was the leader of …” or “Judy Cantor is speaking” here, there and everywhere!

Judy was indeed everywhere. Need help restoring the Fred M. Butzel portrait, which hangs in a conference area that bears his name at Max M. Fisher Federation building? (Sept. 1, 2016, JN). Or need a historical marker for Michigan’s oldest Jewish cemetery, Beth El, located within the grounds of historic Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit? (Oct. 29, 1999). Or need a speaker for your Hadassah meeting? (Aug. 31, 2001), or maybe one for Detroit’s Tricentennial at Temple Emanu-El? (“Jews in the Automobile Industry,” Feb. 9, 2001). Or maybe an article, say a special to the Jewish News? (“Historical Society Touches the Past,” Sept. 18, 1998). In all cases, Judy was a “go-to” person.

Sharon Alterman told me a story that is a fair summation of the force that was Judy Cantor. “Judy’s passion was contagious. She saw an exhibit about Jewish women at the Chicago Historical Museum that impressed her, so she organized a trip to Chicago for a group of 10 women to see it. We all returned committed to the project. Not only did Judy succeed in bringing the exhibit to Detroit, she also developed and curated a segment about Michigan Jewish women. It was a great success.”

It was all in a day’s work for Judy Cantor. She will be missed.

