Four Detroit skaters lead the way on their multi-delegation team at the JCC Maccabi Games in San Diego.

There were 14 teams in the hockey competition at the JCC Maccabi Games in San Diego.

Only two — Philadelphia and Toronto — had players from one delegation. The other teams were made up of a potpourri of teen athletes from several delegations.

After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maccabi Games returned in August with many delegations unable to field their own teams.

Forward Aiden Ben-Ezra, defenseman Brennan Gesund, defenseman Lucas Hutten and forward Braylon Juszak from Detroit were joined on a hockey team by one player from Palisades, New Jersey, five players from St. Louis and four players from Westchester, New York.

The team’s coaches, actually fathers of players whose lone obligation in San Diego was to coach the team’s games, were Scott Hutten from Detroit and Daniel Mizukovski from Westchester.

The team never practiced.

Everyone got to know each other before the Maccabi Games through a Zoom meeting and an Excel spreadsheet put together by Mizukovski that listed each player’s age, position, height, teams in 2021-22, teams in 2022-23, contact information and, most importantly, strengths on the ice.

The two coaches chatted often before heading to San Diego, trying to put together the pieces and strategize.

All that craziness didn’t compare to the game the team played for third place and the bronze medal.

Facing a team made up of players from Chicago, Houston, Montreal and Springfield, Massachusetts, the Detroit team (let’s call it that to simplify matters) battled to a 4-4 tie through regulation time and a 10-minute, 3-on-3 sudden death overtime period.

A 14-round shootout followed the overtime period, with only one goal scored. Detroit lost.

“It seemed like that shootout went on forever,” Scott Hutten said. “I’m so proud of our team. I told the guys before the game to give it everything they had for 60 minutes, and they’d create a lifetime of memories. They did that.”

Scott Hutten’s son Lucas Hutten had one shot in the marathon shootout. He can’t remember if it was saved or he missed the net.

“That shootout was crazy,” he said. “Both goalies stood on their head.”

Max Siegel was Detroit’s goalie in that game. The 6-foot-2 netminder from Westchester shared the goaltending duties on the team with 5-1 Jayden Elias from Palisades, one of the few girls in the Maccabi Games hockey competition.

Detroit played seven games over four days, going 4-3.

It won three of four round-robin games, beating Alberta/Ft. Lauderdale/Orange County/Pittsburgh 10-0, losing 9-0 to eventual gold-medal winner Toronto, beating Vancouver/Virginia Beach/Western New York 4-0 and beating Phoenix/San Diego 10-1.

A 6-1 loss to Philadelphia was followed by a 7-1 win over Orange County, earning Detroit a berth in the bronze medal game.

The four Detroit players piled up goals and assists during the tournament and were team leaders on the ice and bench.

Ben-Ezra (nine goals, six assists), Gesund (five goals, six assists), Hutten (three goals, eight assists) and Juszak (five goals, five assists) each reached double digits in points.

All four play high school hockey.

Ben-Ezra, a 5-1 dynamo, plays for Bloomfield Hills. His description on the coaches’ Excel sheet read, “Super high hockey IQ, grinder, often able to get in tight spaces given his small size, amazing edgework.”

Scott Hutten called Ben-Ezra an “Energizer bunny, a great skater.”

Lucas Hutten and Juszak play for Novi, and Gesund plays for Walled Lake Northern.

Now that Lucas Hutten has had a taste of playing hockey in an event for Jewish athletes — he also played for Detroit in the 2019 Maccabi Games held in the Motor City — he has his eyes set on another big Jewish sports event.

He wants to compete in the Maccabiah Games in Israel, also known as the Jewish Olympics, which will be held next in 2025.

“I absolutely want to play hockey for Team USA in the Maccabiah Games,” he said.

Meanwhile, he’s relishing his Maccabi Games experiences in San Diego, which included staying in a dorm at the University of San Diego along with a few hundred other male athletes because there weren’t enough host families.

“Being in the dorm was fine. We actually weren’t there very much. It was great meeting Jewish guys from all over who played different sports,” he said.

