Harlene Appelman, a nationally known innovator in Jewish education, died at the age of 75 on Aug. 18, 2022, in Ann Arbor. Funeral services were held at Beth Israel Congregation of Ann Arbor.

Appelman realized early in her career that congregational schools would be successful only if parents were engaged in their children’s education. She created interactive educational programs such as “Shabbat in a Box,” “So You Want to Be a Jewish Parent” and Shalom Street, a museum for Jewish children at the Jewish Community Center.

Her husband, Dr. Henry Appelman, said of Harlene, “She was tremendously accomplished and known nationally for her work in Jewish education.” The couple raised five children together.

Appelman was born in Elmira, New York, and raised with a strong Jewish education. She earned degrees from Northwestern University and the University of California-Berkley and taught in Israel for three years. In 1982, she was appointed director of Family Life Education at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, where she developed interactive, experiential education programs that became national models. She later held leadership positions at the Fresh Air Society of Detroit, the Jewish Community Center and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Marianne Bloomberg, associate director of philanthropic engagement at Federation, describes Appelman as a visionary who developed programs that “made it easy for you to be Jewish.” Appelman’s accomplishments were recognized by Federation when she received the Mandell and Madeleine Berman Award for Outstanding Professional in Jewish Communal Service in 1994.

Judah Isaacs knew Appelman during the 17 years he worked at Federation. While he initially worked in Federation’s Planning Department, Appelman quickly told him that he belonged in education, and he soon was reassigned to Federation’s Alliance for Jewish Education. Appelman was its executive director.

“She had a broad vision of Jewish education — that the family had to be involved. She created the field of experiential Jewish education for families. She understood what would work and that you don’t do a program for 500 years. We visited science museums to see how we could use them for Jewish education,” said Isaacs.

He adds that Appelman believed in respect for educators and began a program to take Jewish teachers to Israel in the late 1990s. “She made connections with people and thought outside of the box,” Isaacs said.

Appelman received a Covenant Award honoring her work as a Jewish educator in 1991— the first year the award was given by the Covenant Foundation, which supports Jewish education and teachers in the U.S. and Canada. She joined the Covenant board in 1994 and served as its executive director from 2005 to 2021.

Joni Blinderman, who succeeded Appelman as Covenant’s executive director, met her in 2000. “She was brilliant — a very innovative educator, very creative, very bold. Her first love was family education and engagement. Jewish Experiences for Families became a national model,” Blinderman said. “Her superpower was understanding how to build community and how to create excellence.”

Appelman was a master developer of programs but also of people. Her colleagues remember her as a great mentor and caring individual who made everyone feel special.

“She pushed people to higher and better places with a special focus on women. She told people what they needed to hear, not what they wanted to hear. She really pushed me,” remembers Kari Alterman, who began working with Appelman as an intern at Federation while in social work school. Alterman is the program director for Jewish Life at the William Davidson Foundation.

“She was a mentor to all the young women at Federation and the agencies. She always said yes to you — whatever you needed. She took everyone under her wing,” Bloomberg said. “She had an effervescent presence. If you were lucky to be in her orbit, it was just a blessing.”

Harlene Appelman was the beloved wife of 38 years of Henry Appelman; sister of Fern Sabian (Michael Sabian); cherished mother of Gabriel “Gabi” Adiv, Avishai “Avi” Adiv (Vera Zolotaryova), and Naomi Adiv (Elliot Leffler), and Avery Appelman (Cindi Tarshis) and Brett Appelman; loving Bubbie of Eli Adiv, Nava Leffler, Razia Adiv, Lillianna Appelman, Branson Appelman, Harper Appelman and Oxford Appelman.

The family suggested that memorial contributions be directed to Beth Israel Congregation of Ann Arbor, the Hebrew Free Loan Association and the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Ira Kaufman Chapel.