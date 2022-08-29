Economic issues, along with personal issues like feeling isolated, have recently led to a large rise in unretirements; in March 2022, more than 3 percent of workers who were retired a year earlier were employed again.

The first boot camp for Metro Detroit retirees looking to reevaluate, reimagine and recreate themselves for the 21st-century workplace is being held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Gesher Human Services (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield).

Gesher Human Services, formerly named JVS + Kadima, is one of the largest local human service agencies. The free two-hour program, which will then be repeated on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Wednesday, Nov. 16, will provide insights into options for both work and play that may never have been considered by participants.

Education, information and tools to craft an enjoyable future will be offered. The workshops are being started amid a nationwide shift of retirees wanting or needing to go back at work.

Economic issues, along with personal issues like feeling isolated, have recently led to a large rise in unretirements; in March 2022, more than 3 percent of workers who were retired a year earlier were employed again.

“We are seeing a shift in demographics with a lot of people who have stepped out of the workforce in the last few years starting to reengage. That 3 percent number is about 1.7 million retirees returning to work in the last year,” explained Gerard Baltrusaitis, employment and internship specialist at Gesher Human Services.

Baltrusaitis said many reasons are behind this move. “A lot of people thought they had their retirement all figured out, but then inflation, a downturn in the stock market or health care costs made them think again,” Baltrusaitis said. He also added that some just miss being in the workforce and felt isolated at home or wanted a sense of purpose.

However, many individuals considering reentering the workforce need help and direction. “Our program is about offering people options, exposing participants to all of the opportunities that are available — remote, part-time, short-term contracts,” Baltrusaitis said. “People in their 20s, 30s and 40s have grown up with these ideas. Now we want to get the message across that retirees are free agents, and they can pick and choose so it can be a fun experience. They can design and create a work situation that is more than enjoyable than they might have had.”

The program will also address how retirees can address ageism during the job-search process.

Tips include: Creating a functional resume, sharing experiences that can transfer to new roles and sharing technical prowess you might have that apply to current job situations.

Baltrusaitis said that all job seekers, including retirees, should know the three Ps: purpose, passion and proficiency. “People who are the most productive and highest performers are the people who enjoy the work they do,” he said.

To register, contact Gerard Baltrusaitis at gbaltrusaitis@geshermi.org or (248) 233-4288.