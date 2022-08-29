Major dental donation marks latest milestone for Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s Ukraine relief efforts.

A major donation from a local dental practice is the most recent milestone of Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s efforts to provide aid for Ukraine.

Since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February of this year, the synagogue has launched numerous campaigns to gather financial support, medical supplies, hygiene kits and more to help Ukrainians impacted by the ongoing crisis.

Tru Family Dental of Bingham Farms is the latest donor to contribute to these initiatives. The dental practice has recently donated 1,000 toothbrushes, 1,000 rolls of dental floss and 2,000 tubes of toothpaste to send to Ukraine — a team effort that the dental practice’s Dr. Sumant Ram says “takes a village” to support.

“After one of our longtime patients told our front office staff about the Ukraine support efforts at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, our team assembled,” Ram explains. “We decided immediately that this was something we wanted to support.”

Karen Couf-Cohen, who serves on Shaarey Zedek’s Board of Trustees and is chair of the Social Action Committee, which handles many Ukraine initiatives, added, “If you’re stuck in a warzone without resources, brushing your teeth is a big deal.”

Through Sam Rozenberg, a Shaarey Zedek member who originally hails from Ukraine, the Social Action Committee has learned about the most pressing needs the country is facing because of the ongoing war, and hygiene products rank as a top necessity.

“There’s a desperate need [for these supplies] in eastern Ukraine,” Couf-Cohen says. “We want to help, and we want to help with where the need is.”

A Community Effort

To continue these efforts, Shaarey Zedek is hosting a Pack for People event on Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m., where the community is invited to come to the synagogue to help pack boxes of critical supplies to send to Ukraine. Repair the World Detroit’s Rebecca DeGroot will also join the event to share how it connects to Jewish service.

The packing event will include assembling the hygiene kits donated by Tru Family Dental, as well as other essential supplies the synagogue is currently sourcing such as ibuprofen, socks, underwear, combs, hairbrushes and shampoo, among others. The synagogue is also working closely with Yad Ezra to gather many of these items.

Each kit will include handwritten cards created by Shaarey Zedek youth to give recipients a bit of cheer and to let them know people are thinking of them on the other side of the world. “We want the best for you, we’re praying for you, and we want you to stay safe,” Couf-Cohen says of the messages that will be included in the cards.

Kits will then be transported to eastern Ukraine through the points of Lviv and Poltava. Once they’ve reached the east side of the country, kits will be delivered by the Ukrainian humanitarian organization Just People to families of one or two affected by war.

Recipients will include seniors who aren’t mobile enough to leave their homes, and women and children who stay to be near their husbands. Many Ukrainian men of fighting age have left their families to serve with Ukraine’s territorial defense forces.

Help From All Angles

Originally, IFAKS, or individual first-aid kits, were identified as the biggest need in war-torn cities in Ukraine. Yet, due to an ongoing delay in the supply chain, IFAKS initiatives are paused as the synagogue pivots to assembling hygiene kits instead.

“We’re trying to approach initiatives that we’re doing with regard to Ukraine in a lot of different directions,” Couf-Cohen says. “From a learning standpoint, a hands-on standpoint and a financial standpoint.”

The Pack for People event, she explains, falls into the hands-on category of the broader Ukraine effort. For the educational component, Shaarey Zedek will include learning sessions with Rozenberg on the first and second day of Rosh Hashanah, where the Ukraine-born congregation member will speak about the war to teens and tweens.

A teen from Ukraine will also join Rozenberg to share more about the crisis with Shaarey Zedek’s younger congregants. “A lot of us can say we have personal connections to Ukraine,” explains Couf-Cohen, whose grandparents were also born in Ukraine. “It becomes another way of reinforcing and connecting us to our heritage.”

The financial component, on the other hand, includes sourcing donations for Shaarey Zedek members who are bringing family to Michigan from war-torn areas of Ukraine.

“Our congregants want to feel a sense of ownership,” Couf-Cohen says. “Rolling up your sleeves and getting involved is one of the best ways to feel like you’re really making a difference.”

To learn more about Ukraine efforts or how to get involved, contact Congregation Shaarey Zedek at csz.info@shaareyzedek.org or visit shaareyzedek.org.