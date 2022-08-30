Ophira Eisenberg to be the guest speaker at Sept. 13 gathering at Adat Shalom.

Expect at least a few laughs at the Judi Schram Annual Meeting of Hadassah Greater Detroit as the featured presenter is Ophira Eisenberg, a television talk show and comedy specials guest, radio host and club comedian.

Eisenberg, who didn’t think about becoming a jokester until after college graduation in Canada, will join the luncheon starting at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills, where there will be shopping opportunities as well to support the organization’s community causes.

“What I do is not so much what I would call a speech,” Eisenberg said in previewing her appearance. “I would call it a performance or an act. I look for material I think is appropriate for the group, and I hone it specifically for that place.”

Eisenberg, who has performed in Michigan with the radio show The Moth and in various clubs, has included jokes about plants in her most recent presentations so food might enter into her messages for this program. All of her programs represent her own writing.

“My comedy is essentially autobiographical,” explained Eisenberg, whose many comedy festivals have placed her in New York, Nantucket and Montreal. “Mostly, I talk about stories from my life that I think others can relate to, and it’s conversational. I mix standup jokes with more poignant stories. I weave in and out of that to create one huge narrative for my show.”

Eisenberg, who grew up as the youngest of six children in Calgary, Alberta, was the first in her family to go to public school. Around the time of her birth, her dad changed jobs from being the principal of a Jewish school, and she grew up explaining Judaism to her classmates.

“I have that classic situation where there were a lot of louder voices in my family ahead of me,” she explained. “That put me in the situation where I wanted to have a forum for me to speak. There was a lot of joke telling that we did around the dinner table. I think my brothers and sisters were all naturally funny, and my mom and dad were pretty funny.

“I took ballet while I was growing up. At the end of the year, they gave everyone awards, and I got an award for Miss Personality. Nothing says you’re not going to be a dancer like this award.”

Enter Comedy

After graduating from McGill University in Montreal with a major in cultural anthropology and theater, she went to Vancouver to decide how she would approach her future. While working at Kinko’s, she also served as a volunteer usher at the Vancouver Comedy Festival and was invited to a standup comedy workshop.

“We were asked to tell jokes, but I didn’t have any so I told stories that I would tell to my family,” she recalled. “The teacher said I had something, which was a wonderful thing to hear. I did my first show the next day [at his suggestion], and it was met with some laughs. I wanted to do it more.

“I moved to Toronto and tried to take it seriously there, where there was a lot more opportunity to go on stage and figure it out. I had a lot more success in Toronto and wanted to try a bigger stage so I moved to New York, where it was all about putting your nose to the grindstone and working hard.”

For a while, Eisenberg was host of Ask Me Another on National Public Radio, where she interviewed celebrity guests.

“I like interviewing people,” she said. “I’m naturally curious and believe that someone else has the answers. You’re talking to someone who knows more than you and can give you something that can benefit you and everyone else from their knowledge and experience.

“It took me a while to get over the fact that I looked up to people. I would be a little in awe of the celebrity and afraid of looking dumb and asking the wrong question. Very quickly, I learned that people want to connect and talk about their journey.

“When you can find that little doorway into what lights them up, then you have a great conversation. I always tried to find that little doorway.”

The 40ish Eisenberg lives in Brooklyn with husband, Jonathan Baylis, an Audible audio-video producer, and their 6-year-old son. They are members of Congregation Beth Elohim and spent a lot of COVID isolation going for daily walks and listening to Zoom programming sponsored by their congregation.

“I think right now, with so many questions and feelings of instability, it is important to have these situations where we can all come together in safety and maybe have some laughs,” Eisenberg said. “It is so incredibly special that I don’t want to take that for granted.”

Details

The Judi Schram Annual Meeting of Hadassah will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills. $125 with lunch; $80 speaker only; $54 virtual. (248) 683-5030. Hadassahmidwest.org/GDannualmeeting.