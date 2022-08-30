As curator of the project, Earle brought together 14 local artists to join her in creating one-of-a-kind, art-to-wear pieces.

As a self-professed lifelong learner, Laura Earle’s art practice is nurtured by community building and shaping culture. Having lived all over the world — a perk of being the daughter of a successful industrial engineer father — Earle has amassed experiences and relationships that have enhanced her career as an artist, curator, writer and social activist.

“I understand the world better if I make artwork out of it,” says Earle, a Farmington Hills resident who has degrees in furniture, interior, industrial and visual communication design. “When I work with a large group, I love to see artists pushing their boundaries, working in different mediums and stretching themselves to move in different directions.”

September’s Detroit Month of Design puts Earle at the forefront of exposing gender disparity with a monumental art performance piece called the FET!SH Project. As curator of the project, Earle brought together 14 local artists to join her in creating one-of-a-kind, art-to-wear pieces. Earle and her artist collaborators will model the pieces in a choreographed, immersive fashion show during two special Detroit Month of Design events on Sept. 1 and 15. In addition, there is an Artists Reception set for Sept. 18 at the Andy Art Center in Detroit. Works from the FET!SH Project will also be on display at the Andy Art Center throughout September.

“The artworks in the FET!SH Project address everything from the inner struggles of women trying to make it in a man’s world to the environmental impact of sexism on a global scale in combatting climate change,” Earle said. “We feature real women at all stages of life contributing to this vital conversation about the experience of being female in a society shaped by misogynistic media.”

The Idea Behind the FET!SH Project

The conversation first started with Jane Cunningham’s and Philippa Roberts’ book, Brandsplaining: Why Marketing is Still Sexist and How to Fix It, which came out in June 2021. As global researchers of advertising and marketing, Cunningham and Roberts took an in-depth look at how women are portrayed and misrepresented in the media.

“The FET!SH Project is an artistic intervention. It was created to engage with new viewership and call attention to the sexist imbalance of power upheld and perpetuated by mass media. It also spotlights the harm that this marketing messaging perpetuates for our people and our planet,” said Earle, who has created two conceptual pieces for the project.

Earle’s artistic process always begins with the source material, which was having the 15 FET!SH artists, including herself, read Brandsplaining. In a group setting, each artist would then share her experience from her findings.

Earle’s inspiration for combining art with social activism came early on after hearing a talk by feminist artist Suzanne Lacy at the University of Michigan. Earle was living in Ann Arbor at the time and participated in a study group, akin to a book club, with a group of women at Congregation Zera Avraham.

“We were a homegrown community of women who got together to discuss topics of all types. It’s like the Jewish tradition of “chavrutha,” where we gather together and learn together. This Jewish model of learning has a very strong influence on me and is definitely a strong component in how I curate my projects,” said Earle, who is one of four Jewish artists participating in the FET!ISH Project, along with Susan Shlom, Lynn Edwards Newman and Idelle Hammond-Sass.

In addition to curating and presenting FET!SH, Earle is co-collaborating, for the second time, with Norwest Gallery Owner Asia Hamilton to present Womxnhouse 22, opening Sept. 17. Earle and Hamilton have brought more than 16 artists together to create an immersive exhibition in mediums that include storytelling, film, fiber art and photography at Hamilton’s childhood home. Her home is now an artist residency and gallery space in Detroit that was inspired by the 1972 feminist project Womanhouse.

“As a curator, I am passionate about moving toward a more equitable, just and sustainable world for all of us,” she said. “To achieve this, I am artistically exploring three major issues: gender equality, racial equality and healing the environment. At the nexus of these three issues, we find women.

“It’s time for balance,” added Earle. “Men need to share the mic. Women need to be able to speak for themselves, be heard and respected as equals.”

Art With A Purpose

January kicked off Earle’s year of presenting intensive, collaborative art installations. She first presented “Environmentally Speaking,” along with co-curators Leslie Sobel and Olivia Guterson, at the Janice Charach Gallery inside the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield. The exhibit addressed climate change, and Earle had several large-scale pieces on display.

To further address climate change, Hazon Detroit had Earle create “Elements of Life,” an interactive dance and sculpture performance for Tu b’Shevat presented at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts. Earle incorporated the elements of earth, wind, fire and water, culminating the performance at the “Tree of Life.”

“It was a lovely experience of doing an artistic expression of the Jewish traditions — a big celebration of the environment and love of the Earth. It was truly ‘tikkun olam,’” Earle said.

Craft in the Digital Age

As her final participation with September’s Detroit Month of Design, Earle will have three of her furniture designs on display at “Craft in the Digital Age” at Edsel and Eleanor Ford’s historic lakeside estate in Grosse Pointe Shores. Craft in the Digital Age features over 70 works from 35 Detroit-area artists and designers throughout the main residence of Ford House.

“We chose Laura Earle’s pieces for their high-quality aesthetic, use of materials, imagination as well as the fact that they were produced using new technology,” said Andrea Bogart, founder of Embrace Creatives, whose company represents Laura Earle and a few other artists featured in Craft in the Digital Age.

Earle has an MFA in Studio Arts with an emphasis in furniture design from Eastern Michigan University. To create her three pieces of furniture for the exhibition, Earle used digital fabrication including CAD, G-code generation, laser cutting, CNC router cutting and CNC plasma-cutting, along with contemporary materials like hydrophilic polymer.

“These pieces are at the nexus of sculpture and function and leverage an innovative use of materials and technology,” Earle added.

As part of the Detroit Month of Design, Craft in the Digital Age marks a collaboration with Lawrence Technological University’s College of Architecture and Design, Ford House and Design Core Detroit.

Where to See Craft in the Digital Age

The event runs Sept. 1-30, 2022, and is open during Ford House tour hours, noon-4 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays. Admission to the exhibition is included with a self-guided house and grounds ticket to Ford House, 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores. To purchase tickets, visit https://secure.fordhouse.org/events.

Where to See The FET!SH Project

FET!SH Project performance at 8 p.m. during the 6-11 p.m. event on Sept. 1: Month of Design’s Opening Party at Spot Lite, outdoors behind the building towards Charlevoix and Meldrum, 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit. Free admission. https://designcore.org/event/detroit-month-of-design-kick-off-party-20220901/.

FET!SH Project performance at 8 p.m. during the 6-11 p.m. event on Sept. 15: Month of Design’s Eastern Market After Dark, Shed 3 at Eastern Market, Detroit. Free admission. https://designcore.org/event/eastern-market-after-dark-20220915/.

Meet the FET!SH Artists Reception from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Andy Art Center, 3000 Fenkell Road in Detroit. Free admission. Works from this project will be on display at the art center throughout the month of September as well. https://www.andyarts.org/upcoming.

To learn more about FET!SH, go to www.thefetishproject.art.

Follow developments on Instagram at www.instagram.com/the.fetishproject.

Find out more about the Detroit Month of Design at https://tinyurl.com/4whwzjyw.

Meet the Women of FET!SH

Fifteen women artists have collaborated on the FET!SH Project and will model their art-to-wear works in a flashmob-style fashion show during two special Detroit Month of Design events on Sept. 1 and 15. Laura Earle, her husband, Rich, and fellow artist Sara Kilany created the energetic soundtrack for the performance. The original percussive composition was made from the sounds of women walking across a variety of floor surfaces and the sounds of shoes dropping.

• Laura Earle — “Measuring Up” and “Men Control the Conversation”

• Susan Shlom — “Out From Under”

• Lynn Edwards Newman — “Out From Under”

• Idelle Hammond-Sass — “Conversation with the Matriarch”

• Jeanne Bieri — “Cross Your Heart”

• Loralei R. Byatt — “Goody 2 Shoes”

• Sara Kilany— “Free Flow”

• Martine MacDonald — “She Flies with Her Own Wings”

• Sarah Mark — “Fast Fashion Lake of Fire” and “Miss Femvertising”

• Lynne Muth — “Age of Invisibility” and “The Care We Carry”

• Laura Quattrocchi — “Bloodrite”

• CM Sears — “Fit to be Tied” and “Queen Sized Super Powers”

• Ann Smith — “Foraging Vest”

• Vasu Tolia — “Flying”

• Susan Lindson — “The Universe Dress”