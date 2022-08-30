Therapist and fitness pro Abbie Jankelovitz helps her clients’ physical and mental health.

Abbie Jankelovitz says she’s lucky to have two jobs.

This way, she can pursue both of her passions in life: mental health and fitness.

Jankelovitz, 28, of Royal Oak, works part-time as a clinical mental health counselor for Venture Counseling, a private practice. In the mornings and at night, she teaches group fitness classes at Beverly Hills Club and also offers home personal fitness training.

As a champion of the mind-body connection, or how physical health influences emotional health and vice-versa, Jankelovitz has made it her mission to help people feel healthy inside and out.

“Physical and mental health go so hand-in-hand,” Jankelovitz says. “It’s very rare in today’s world that people will say, ‘Let’s try to focus on your physical health to [positively] affect your mental health.’”

Instead, she says, many people immediately turn to medication for mental health concerns without first looking at lifestyle influences or changes that can be made.

Her long-term vision for her work, she explains, is to show the positive value that increasing physical activity can have on a person’s mental health. She hopes to one day create a business that shines a light on the mind-body connection.

The key: to offer personal training and mental health therapy side-by-side, as Jankelovitz does across her two jobs.

“Exercise can be a huge antidepressant,” she explains. “It does wonders for people with PTSD and OCD.”

By getting more active, people can increase their endorphins, which play an important role in happiness and stress management. There’s nothing more fulfilling, Jankelovitz explains, than seeing a client combat anxiety or depression and gain confidence by finding a physical activity that they truly love, such as walking, dancing or swimming.

A Rewarding Career

It was an inspiration that stemmed from her own experience. Jankelovitz, who grew up in West Bloomfield and attended Hillel Day School, navigated her own mental health journey, which encouraged her to want to work within the field.

“Now that I’m out on the other end, I want to be the source of help for people going through similar things that I did,” she says, “or something completely different.”

Fitness, on the other hand, was a love Jankelovitz developed in college while attending Michigan State University and later Oakland University for graduate school. She began her fitness career by teaching group fitness classes at campus gyms.

“I fell in love right away,” she says. Jankelovitz knew from the start it was something she wanted to pursue. That’s because teaching fitness gave her the same rewarding feeling as working in mental health; she could help people and push them to discover their best selves, just through a different format. Plus, fitness aligned with her interests.

“I’m really big into high energy and being in front of crowds,” she says. “I just love the energy of teaching.”

Over the years, Jankelovitz has worked at several gyms that ranged from boxing gyms to small boutique gyms to larger gyms with multiple locations throughout Michigan. She also trains four or five couples in their homes. “I love being able to go to people’s homes,” she says. “I think it makes it more comfortable and easier for people.”

Discovering Balance

Two jobs often mean long hours, but it’s something Jankelovitz enjoys. She typically starts her days at the gym teaching classes, then heads to a client’s home for a home-training session.

Later, in the afternoon, she’ll meet her therapy clients virtually and return to the gym at night for any evening classes. “It’s a good balance,” she says.

Jankelovitz calls fitness her fun job and mental health therapy her low-key job. While mental health was her main course of study in school, breaking into the fitness industry was much harder.

“When I first started, I was a young female and it was hard to gain the respect that big-time trainers had,” she explains. “I was always looked at as the young girl.”

Now that she’s grown older, Jankelovitz says it’s been easier to build up her clientele — and she’s seen many people make extraordinary changes in their lives thanks to the help of fitness, mental health therapy or a combination of both.

“The most rewarding part is to see someone celebrate or be proud of themselves for a change they made,” she describes.

“Seeing someone’s excitement over that is my favorite part [of the job].”