Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Temple Israel on Aug. 22 to pack individual first aid kits for the Ukrainian Army. The event was spearheaded by Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny and lay leaders. Temple Israel partnered with the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan to organize assembly line-style workstations to assemble the kits.

Dr. Philip Arbit said when his wife, Francine Arbit, asked him to volunteer with her at Temple Israel to assemble packages for Ukraine, he expected to be putting together the kind of care packages you send to a loved one.

The gravity of the situation in Ukraine and the importance of the packing event hit home when he saw that instead of candy bars the volunteers were assembling individual first aid kits for the Ukrainian Army. As a doctor, seeing crucial medical supplies made it clear these kits are designed for quick medical response to save lives. These kits are going into a war zone.

Together, the volunteers packed 1,000 individual first aid kits. From Michigan, the kits will travel to Razom in New York and from there to Ukraine. Razom is the Ukrainian word for “together.” The togetherness of the event at Temple Israel was reflected in the multigenerational volunteers that came together to do good.

Rabbi Kaluzny reflects on the importance and intended impact of the event saying, “Part of Jewish life is performing acts of lovingkindness. Reform Judaism was built upon the foundation of ‘prophetic Judaism,’ that we have a responsibility to make our world a better place, both locally and globally. The Ukrainians need help, and the Temple Israel community did what the Temple Israel community does: Stand up and say we will help!

“The volunteers were grateful for the chance to do a hands-on project that would, God willing, save lives. It taught once again that together we can accomplish incredible things. We are looking to do more projects like this one in the future where the community can get involved and have a stake in the project.”

Learn about the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan at uacrisisresponse.org.

Story and Photos by Yevgenia Gazman.