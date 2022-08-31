The Lebedinski family has been following the war in Ukraine closely and knew they wanted to integrate supporting fellow Ukrainians into Daniel’s bar mitzvah celebration.

On Saturday, July 9, Daniel Lebedinski of Bloomfield celebrated his bar mitzvah at Temple Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield. Daniel’s parents, Alexander and Svetlana Lebedinski, immigrated separately with their families to the Detroit area from Ukraine in 1994, where they were welcomed by Washtenaw County Jewish Family Services’ Refugee Resettlement Program in Oak Park.

The Lebedinski family has been following the war in Ukraine closely and knew they wanted to integrate supporting fellow Ukrainians into Daniel’s bar mitzvah celebration.

“We know that there will be an inflow of people in need. Thinking about how it was when we came, and how JFS helped us when we first came to the United States, we felt that this was a great opportunity to give back and help support those who are coming now,” Alex Lebedinski said.

Knowing that JFS was affiliated with the HIAS resettlement organization, they checked HIAS’ website and saw that the closest current affiliate is Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, based in Ann Arbor. For nearly 30 years, JFSWC has resettled individuals from around the world, regardless of religion, age, ethnicity or national origin. In the past year, they had resettled nearly 300 Afghans, who all arrived in about five months. They also expect to resettle roughly 350 refugees from the rest of the world annually.

Uniting for Ukraine

Ukrainians arriving in the U.S. will have a variety of visa statuses, including through their family or employment. A new arrival path was recently created by President Joe Biden when he announced the “Uniting for Ukraine” program. Uniting for Ukraine encourages individuals, synagogues, churches and affinity groups to sponsor Ukrainians and foreign nationals who were residing in Ukraine prior to the Russian invasion of February 2022 to come to the United States. Uniting for Ukraine provides Ukrainians with humanitarian parole, a status that allows them to legally live, apply for work authorization and access public benefits in the U.S. for two years, supported and assisted in resettlement by their sponsors.

While Uniting for Ukraine sponsors are expected to help the newcomers to find housing and furniture, provide initial transportation, supply meals and groceries, enroll children in school, and ensure that Ukrainians access other necessities, JFSWC knows that this is quite a demand on sponsors, and that the agency will be tapped for its expertise in the resettlement process.

JFSWC began preparing to help Ukrainians this past spring. Together with the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee, JFSWC co-sponsored a concert fundraiser that featured talented performers from the University of Michigan’s student body. JFSWC is hiring Ukrainian- and Russian-speaking caseworkers, identifying housing and potential co-signers, and anticipates increased demands on its specialty food pantry, English as a Second Language classes, transportation program and counseling services. The agency has already received many requests for help, resources and referrals.

A Special Mitzvah Project

After confirming that JFSWC expects to welcome many Ukrainians, the Lebedinski family decided to do a fundraiser for JFSWC’s Ukrainian clients for Daniel’s mitzvah project. “We posted it on Facebook, put up posters at our shul, and spread the word to friends, family and at my parents’ work,” said Daniel. The family also recommended HIAS as a direct donation recipient.

“A lot of people said that they wanted to help, but they just didn’t know what organizations they could trust,” Alex said. With the Lebedinskis’ personal experience, they knew they could trust JFSWC.

In addition to financial resources, JFSWC will need community involvement in other areas. JFS facilitates a co-sponsorship program, whereby synagogues and similar groups can work one-on-one with a refugee family from anywhere in the world.

“People can volunteer to get school supplies and pack backpacks, help out in the food pantry, donate furniture, clothes and other things that they might need,” Daniel said.

In addition, the agency needs baby items (health and hygiene kits, newborn diapers, sheets and blankets, newborn onesies, etc.) for the newest arrivals.

“It makes me feel better and makes me happy that I’m able to do something for people who are in need,” Daniel said.

To donate to JFSWC or find out more about sponsoring Ukrainians, go to www.jfsannarbor.org.