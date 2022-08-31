The two have been volunteering with the charity’s garden since the summer of 2020.

Yad Ezra nominated the mother-daughter duo Amy and Lilah Greenspan of Oak Park as Volunteers of the Week for their efforts at its Giving Gardens.

“Amy and Lilah have been dedicated, hardworking volunteers in the garden for years,” said Josh Gordon, Yad Ezra’s Giving Gardens manager.

“It is a huge pleasure having their smiling faces and kind spirits join consistently into the volunteer shifts. They always brighten up the spirit of everyone in the garden, and you cannot help but see their passion for the garden and everything it entails shining when they are around.”

The two have been volunteering with the charity’s garden since the summer of 2020.

“Volunteering has always been really important to me,” Amy explained.

Amy says her inspiration to volunteer comes from her parents, Mike and Sandi Malowitz, who were recognized as Volunteers of the Week back in May.

“Volunteering is something that has always been a part of my life, and I’m pleased to be able to pass it on to my daughter.”

Amy says being able to teach her 8-year-old daughter Lilah about the importance of giving back, food security and gardening is special.

“We’ve learned a lot about food and giving to those who are hungry,” Amy added.

The mother-daughter duo spends time weeding and planting in the garden. “We planted peas, and it was fun,” Lilah said.

Amy says the pair plan to continue to volunteer with Yad Ezra as Lilah gets older.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to rsweet@thejewishnews.com.