Orthodox Union’s Women’s Initiative offers program to empower women by teaching them critical skills.

The Orthodox Union (OU) Women’s Initiative hosted a conference in Stamford, Conn., at the end of July with a goal of creating the first-of-its-kind fellowship to help rebbetzins (rabbis’ wives) assist women in the communities they serve to deal with mental health issues.

Jenna Beltser of Southfield, who’s actively involved with the Orthodox community in Michigan, attended the conference and expressed the importance of this program.

“I felt like the conference gave those who participated strength just knowing that they’re not alone. A lot of the people in a leadership position sometimes feel like the world is on their shoulders. Having this fellowship can give them a sense of support,” Beltser explained.

During the conference, Beltser says there were a variety of topics talked about in regard to mental health and more, where participants were able to learn new tools, language and resources to share with their community.

“What was amazing about this conference and this women’s initiative is that it’s really becoming this central hub of resources, education, networking and support for women in leadership positions,” she said.

The OU Women’s Initiative’s mission has been providing support for women to deal with difficult scenarios ever since it was launched by the Orthodox Union in 2017.

Sarah F., a rebbetzin in a Midwestern Jewish community, says she had faced a woman in her community caught in the grip of severe depression and was hesitant when encouraging her to get professional help. When Sarah saw an ad for the OU Women’s Initiative’s Fellowship she says she applied right away.

“During the course of the fellowship, I learned helpful ways to phrase advice so that people could be more receptive to it,” Sarah explained.

“I learned to say, ‘I know a number of people struggling with similar issues as you who have found therapy really helpful,’ and ‘what do you think?’ By phrasing things in this way to the wife who was struggling with depression, the woman felt empowered to seek therapy. I would not have worded my advice that way before I participated in the fellowship, and I wouldn’t have been effective.”

Experts presented on topics such as contemporary communal challenges, many of which are exacerbated in the wake of the pandemic and the current social and economic uncertainty.

More than 100 participants from different communities came out to the two-day in- person inaugural conference where they got to participate in an exclusive afternoon of programming.

“There is no greater investment we can make than in the women who act as the first responders to critical issues facing individuals and families in our communities,” noted Dr. Adina Shmidman, Women’s Initiative director. “The OU sees it as our responsibility to help women fill their toolbox with the resources and relationships that will help them help others with confidence and sensitivity.”

For more information, visit: ou.org/departments/womens-initiative.