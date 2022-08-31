Parshat Shoftim: Deuteronomy 16:18-21:9; Isaiah 51:12-52:12.

Scholars suggest the problem of assimilation is a modern phenomenon and for the Jew, freedom was a mixed blessing.

Jews in Russia, for example, asked whether they should support the czar or Napoleon; one rabbi responded, “The czar may take your body, but Napoleon will take your soul.” Without the external threat of antisemitism or the artificial barriers of the ghetto, Jews had the freedom to embrace Judaism or abandon it.

This dilemma is not so modern.

Moses’ final speech demonstrates this. Moses tells the people who are about to enter Canaan: “You shall be tamim, whole-hearted, with the Lord your God” (Deuteronomy 18:9-13). But what exactly does it mean?

The word first appears in the Torah as a description of Noah’s moral virtue. It is parallel to the adjective tsadik. Noah is described as a “righteous man; he was tamim, blameless, in his generation” (Genesis 6:9). In a world filled with corruption, Noah was an individual of unimpeachable integrity.

The second time is with Abraham. As a prelude to the commandment to circumcise himself, Abraham is told by God, “I am El Shaddai. Walk in My ways and be etamimi” (Genesis 17:1).

The 19th-century commentator Samuel David Luzzato understood the word to connote obedience and loyalty. Abraham is commanded to follow the path and be committed to God. He is to be tamim.

With echoes of the morality of Noah and the loyalty of Abraham, we can now understand Moses’ words before his death. He says, “When you enter the land that the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not learn to imitate the abhorrent practices of those nations. Let no one be found among you who consigns his son or daughter to the fire or who is an augur, a soothsayer, a diviner, a sorcerer … but you, you are to be tamim, whole-hearted with God” (Deuteronomy 18:9-13).

Moses urges the people not to succumb to the temptations of idolatry. Like Noah, who defied the immoral norms of the society around him, and like Abraham, who answered to a uniquely Divine command, the Israelites are urged to retain their uniqueness as a people.

To survive as a distinct nation, they must be counter cultural. For if the Israelites only do what their neighbors do, say what their neighbors say and believe what their neighbors believe, they will not remain Jewish for long. They must be tamim, undivided in their loyalty to God and to God’s ethical demands.

The same is true today. The challenge we face as modern Jews is to be tamim, to uphold the standards of morality even when others do not, to follow the path of God even when is it is unpopular and to use our freedom to contribute a unique Jewish voice to society.

Rabbi Lee Buckman was the head of school at the Frankel Jewish Academy. This article originally appeared in the JN on Aug. 16, 2007.