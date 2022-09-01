Their three weeks in Israel awakened a connection for both Gerdov and Wooten to their Judaism.

Gold, silver and bronze medals were won by the Michigan Maccabiah Men at last month’s 21st Maccabiah in Jerusalem, where 10,000 athletes from 60 countries competed in 47 different sports.

The Masters Basketball Team, which took the bronze against Brazil, included Michael Friedman, who competed in his 12th Maccabiah for Team USA at the world’s largest Jewish athletic competition in the tradition and values of Maccabi, emphasizing the importance of bringing Jewish people together to celebrate their shared culture, strength and pride through sport.

Considered one of the best Jewish Masters guards in the country and one of the most decorated 50+-year-old basketball players who have competed on the international stage, the Birmingham native made his first U.S. squad in 2000. He said he believes that much of his success is due to his athleticism, which matured in his 20s and 30s.

Two other Michigan-connected athletes are Alan Gerdov and Adam Wooten, University of Michigan varsity gymnastics team members, who took six medals between them.

Wooten, who is returning to complete in his senior year at Michigan, won the gold medal in vault and horizontal bar, and the silver for still rings and team. Gerdov, who graduated with his MSE (electrical engineering) in the spring and a BSE in electrical engineering in 2021, was awarded the silver medal for team and bronze for vault.

Originally, “Michigan was one of the few schools I wasn’t interested in because my sister graduated from there and I wanted to pave my own path,” Gerdov said. However, “after the whole recruiting process, I finally made the decision to attend Michigan without an offer because of the combination of attending one of the best engineering programs in the country combined with the opportunity to do gymnastics on such a historically great team was a no-brainer.”

Gerdov was cut from the team after one semester because of residual back issues from a previous stress factor and was asked to stay involved as an undergraduate assistant coach.

During the summer going into junior year, Gerdov said, “I would practice by myself after my internship to stay in shape. I felt healthier and was looking good, so I talked to the coaches on what they thought about me coming back. We all decided to give it another go, and I made the team and competed.”

Gerdov, of Lincolnshire, Ill., ultimately was voted one of Michigan’s three team captains and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar last season. He and Wooten helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Champions, finishing third in the NCAA. “The Big-Ten is the best conference for gymnastics,” Wooten said.

Wooten, from Kingston Springs, Tenn., around 20 miles outside of Nashville, is returning to Ann Arbor for his senior year and will be competing this year. He was recruited in part by Gerdov, whom he respects as an athlete. “It was real from the jump,” Wooten said.

Wooten was awarded a partial scholarship for men’s gymnastics.

Last year in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Wooten placed seventh on the high bar and participated in the NCAA team bronze, which the Wolverines repeated this year. He also was named NCAA All-American high bar in 2021 and 2022. Named Michigan team captain for 2023, he received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award this year, as well.

Gerdov’s swan song for his college career was attending the “Jewish Olympics” in Jerusalem, which has occurred every four years in Israel since 1932 as the Maccabi World Union’s largest and most famous enterprise.

“The games have only been interrupted twice in its 90-year history, the first time by the Second World War and, more recently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Sheryl Raskin, founder and CEO of Out There Creative Media, who handles Maccabi USA’s community relations.

“The competition’s principal mission is to facilitate a worldwide gathering of young Jewish athletes in Israel, staging the highest possible levels of sports competitions, and strengthening their connection to the State of Israel and the Jewish people,” she said.

“While the competition lasted only one day,” Gerdov said, “the three-week experience included touring significant sites, learning about Jewish culture and history, and connecting with Jews from around the world, and learning about Israel.”

Their three weeks in Israel awakened a connection for both Gerdov and Wooten to their Judaism. “We were both aware of our Jewish heritage, but it wasn’t fully present in our day-to-day lives. That’s why this trip was so important. The trip helped us learn more about what being Jewish means for us,” Gerdov said.

“It was pretty powerful,” agreed Wooten said. “It was important for us to learn about Jewish culture, history and the religion. There was so much culturally going on that we were exposed to, super- powerful experiences.”

Before the competition, they participated in “Israel Connect,” the pre-tournament week of touring and learning. “Being at Masada and Yad Vashem while learning about our people’s history, persecution and stories made me feel responsible to learn more,” Gerdov said.

“There is so much more history than I knew. It opened my eyes to how much I have to learn and the responsibility I have,” Wooten said. “We’re both secular, and we learned there is a place for us as secular Jews in the diaspora. That’s a large reason why we went.”

While Maccabi-USA provided some funding for travel and the trip in Israel, Gerdov and Wooten raised $12,000 for their portion of travel and tournament expenses. “We were supported mostly by members of the local community that heard about our journey,” Gerdov said.

“We are very grateful to those who helped make our journey possible,” added Wooten.

Returning home only for a visit after the Maccabiah Games, Gerdov moved to Seattle, where he just began a job as a program manager at Microsoft. Sports will remain part of his life. “Max Soifer, one of my Maccabiah coaches and a former University of Washington athlete and coach, told me of coaching and judging opportunities that I plan to take while I also explore some of my other athletic passions that gymnastics has set an amazing foundation for,” Gerdov said.

Wooten is returning to Ann Arbor for his senior year to compete and graduate in spring 2023 with a degree in business administration and a minor in music. His extracurricular life includes being a drummer in the band Joe and the Ruckus. “We have played house parties around campus-area venues, such as the Blind Pig [Ann Arbor bar] and private events,” he said.

The Michigan men are supporting Maccabi USA’s $8 million endowment campaign for future athletes.

Michigan Athletes

Another dozen Michiganders joined Gerdov, Wooten and Fishman on the 1,300-member Maccabi USA delegation.

• Jeremy Modell of Bloomfield Hills, an attorney in Birmingham, was part of Team USA’s Gold Medal in Masters Golf.

• Mikaela Schulz of West Bloomfield, a University of Michigan senior, was part of Team USA’s Gold Medal in Open Golf (female).

• Ryan Berke of Farmington Hills was part of Team USA’s Ice Hockey (Men’s) Gold Medal.

• Celia Gold, formerly of Ann Arbor and now a legal policy specialist at Google in Boulder, Colo., achieved two Gold Medals and one Silver Medal in Weightlifting.

• Abigail Binder of Ann Arbor, a University of Michigan senior, was part of Team USA’s Gold Medal for Volleyball (Women’s). She was joined in the Maccabiah by her father, Jeffrey, in tennis, and brother, Zachary, in fencing, as the first multigenerational family participating.

• Micah Jacobson and Leo Wilensky from Ann Arbor Greenhills School and Pioneer High School were part of Team USA’s Silver in Soccer (Juniors Soccer-Boys).

• Sydney Bierwirth, a native of Walled Lake who now practices law in Colorado Springs, was part of Team USA’s Silver Medal in Ice Hockey (Women’s).

• Alex Engel of Commerce Township was part of Team USA’s Silver Medal in Juniors Track and Field 4×400 and Bronze Medal in the 4×100.

• Rotem Andegeko of East Grand Rapids, and Benjamin Rosenthal of Franklin, a sophomore at Vanderbilt University, competed in Open Swimming.

• Mina Fedderly, IACT and director of engagement at Lester & Jewell Morris Hillel Jewish Student Center at Michigan State University in East Lansing, attended as the Maccabi Educator Fellow.